Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg) was among the two Indian boxers to enter the quarter-finals while three others lost their opening-round bouts of the President’s Cup Tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Sachin, who was voted the best youth boxer of the Asian Confederation last year, edged past local hope O Bayniyazov 3-2 to make the last-eight stage last night.

Also advancing to the quarters was Devanshu Jaiswal in the light heavyweight (81kg) category. He defeated Belarus’s Pavel Brazovskiy.

Bowing out with first-round losses were Thomas Meitei Mayengbam (64kg), Dinesh Dagar (69kg), and India Open gold-medallist Sanjeet (91kg).

Thomas was beaten 0-5 by Thailand’s Masuk Wuttichai, while Dinesh lost by a similar margin to Uzbekistan’s Makhmud Gaipov.

Sanjeet suffered a stunning knockout at the hands of Olympic silver-medallist Vasily Levit. The punch that knocked out the Indian came in the final minute of the second round.