Ramkumar Ramanathan could not join Yuki Bhambri in the quarter-finals at the ATP Surbiton Challenger after he lost in straight sets against Sergiy Stakhovsky in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Ramkumar, ranked six places about the veteran from Ukraine, lost in straight sets 4-6, 7-6 in the season’s first grass-court event.

Earlier, Yuki Bhambri, the third seed, had progressed to the semi-final with a three-set win over Alex Bolt and he will be facing sixth seed Alex De Minaur in the last eight on Friday.

Karman Kaur Thandi, seeded fourth, continued her impressive run in Thailand. She defeated fifth seed Risa Ozaki 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Thailand ITF $25,000 event in Hua Hin. Karman fought back from a set down to beat her Japanese opponent and will now face Mexico’s Victoria Rodriguez, the eighth seed, for a place in the final of the outdoor hard court event.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Shruti Ahlawat and Daksh Agarwal placed themselves in line for a double crown in the MSLTA-KPIT Arun Wakankar Memorial Asian U14 Tennis.

While Shruti faces her doubles partner Veda Prapurna in the girl’s singles final, Agarwal will square off against his doubles partner Manas Dhamne in the corresponding boys singles summit clash.

The finalists in both groups have already reached the finals of the respective doubles events.

Following are the semi final results:

Boys Under 14: Daksh Agarwal (IND)(5) bt Anargha Ganguly (IND)(3) 7-5, 6-1; Manas Dhamne (IND) bt Omaansh Saharia (IND) 3-6,7-6(6),6-2.

Girls under 14: Shruti Ahlawat (IND)(3) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Veda Prapurna (IND)(4) bt Sonal Patil(IND) 6-2, 6-3.

Boys doubles: Shivan Kadam(IND)(1)/Nithis Nallusamy(IND) bt Kanav Dawer(IND)/Sparsh Parmar(IND) 6-1, 6-3; Daksh Agarwal(IND)(3)/Manas Dhamne(IND) bt Samar Mhalotra(IND)(2)/Krishang Raghuvanshi(IND) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls doubles: Hetvee Chaudhari(IND)(1)/Pari Sigh(IND)bt Nupur Gupta(IND)/Kaashvi Thapliyal(IND)6-0, 6-0; Shruti Ahlawat(IND)(2)/Veda Prapurna(IND)btSaina Deshpande(USA)/Sonal Patil(IND)6-4, 7-5.