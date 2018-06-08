The internet exploded with opinions that ranged from anger to delight. However, Arjun Tendulkar’s selection to the India U-19 team’s tour of Sri Lanka was news that simply could not be ignored. Especially in cricket-mad India. More so when you have millions of people who grew up idolising Arjun’s father, Sachin Tendulkar.

There were quick comparisons to the last time India had a high-profile star son donning the blue – Rohan Gavaskar. That tale, though, didn’t have a happy ending with the all-rounder’s India career ending almost as soon as it was launched. There were many who defended Arjun’s selection as he had registered impressive bowling figures over the past season, getting 18 wickets in nine games.

The limelight has always been on Arjun, who has often been snapped while playing age-group cricket in Mumbai circles. Of course, there were a handful of good folk who urged the cricket-viewing public to empathise with the pressure that Arjun would be going through as he makes baby steps towards the Indian team. However, one could simply not avoid the inevitable nepotism-centred theme surrounding Arjun’s selection.

Arjun Tendulkar is all set to play Under-19 cricket for India. Interestingly, his father, Sachin Tendulkar never played any age group cricket for India!

At 16 he was already a Test player!😊 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 8, 2018

Congrats to #ArjunTendulkar & his proud parents for Arjun's selection in the Indian Under-19 squad for the two four-day matches in SL. Arjun,a left-arm seamer, was a part of the Mumbai Under-19 squad last year in the Cooch Behar Trophy where he impressed with 18 wickets. 👏👏👏 — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) June 8, 2018

Thank God Arjun Tendulkar is primarily a fast bowler. He still will be under scrutiny of course, but imagine if he were a batting talent instead. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) June 8, 2018

Okay! He has had a simpler journey as the son of @sachin_rt! But before criticising him and writing him off.. let's give him a chance! Never know..he might surprise y'all! #ArjunTendulkar — yash (@bardia_yash) June 8, 2018

IMO, The greatest challenge #ArjunTendulkar will face will not be from opponents.



He will always be compared to his father @sachin_rt from the very first match.



Every judging fans won't give even a match/series to settle down. — लाट साहेब !!! (@1am1n) June 8, 2018

Is there anyone else who feels for this young lad #ArjunTendulkar ? He is born with immense pressure of name and no matter how good he will ever play, he shall forever be compared with the God himself @sachin_rt — Shruti (@vyasshruti) June 8, 2018

Seriously why so much negativity around his selection ? If he doesn't deserve to be there , he will get dropped just like other players ( son of) famous cricketers.#ArjunTendulkar pic.twitter.com/9fP2SKGPtV — Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) June 7, 2018

I bet those who are saying Arjun is selected due to nepotism don't know how he performed . If nepotism works he would be the captain of U19 till now and would have played IPL . Don't compare him with Sachin. He is simply the greatest ever 🙏 #ArjunTendulkar #SachinTendulkar — Tarun (@Pralaynaath) June 7, 2018

I wonder if the nepotism debate will crop up in Indian Cricket now that Arjun Tendulkar has been selected to play in the national junior side. This, is a national sports team - while films are a private enterprise. More scope for scrutiny over here. — Shivom Oza (@shivom_oza) June 8, 2018

Everyone will say it is nepotism

But no one will say he took 18 wickets in his last 9 matches#ArjunTendulkar pic.twitter.com/J3adIrpTzR — Durgesh Pandey (@imdurgeshpandey) June 8, 2018

Around the world, there are several father-son combinations who have represented their country.

Steve Waugh's son made it to Australia's U19 team. Ntini's son got selected to play for SA U19. Cricket fans over there never criticised that. Only in India, we have nepotism charges when a former cricketer's son gets selected. Go get a life guys.

#ArjunTendulkar — Vignesh A P (@respondvignesh) June 7, 2018

while playing under Mumbai cricket association in last season Arjun Tendulkar got 14 wickets where 5 in one game in 4 in two others. So stop criticizing his selection in under 19 just bcoz he has the surname Tendulkar.#ArjunTendulkar #SachinTendulkar — Priyanka Digraskar (@Ipriyanka_D) June 7, 2018

Imagine being hated just because your father is successful.

poor lad Arjun tendulkar



A left arm seam bowling all rounder, a rare species in India.

having decent stats in domestic cricket and still people thinks your selection is unfair. #ArjunTendulkar — akira chhetri| అకిరా (@akira_cricket) June 7, 2018

The Sarcasm

Waiting for Rahul Dravid asking the captain to declare the innings when #ArjunTendulkar is batting at 194* — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 8, 2018

#ArjunTendulkar is an average bowler. He runs, and delivers the ball with a weird action. Thanks to his father's recommendations, he is now part of the U-19 squad- and hundreds of more talented bowlers get ignored.



Remember, there was someone called Rohan Gavaskar. — Ganeshan Iyer (@ganeshan_iyer) June 7, 2018

They have selected Arjun Tendulkar on the basis of quality of genes so that if he plays well, they can later claim that the study of genetics was first done in ancient India. #ArjunTendulkar — Ovais Wani (@Ovais_) June 8, 2018