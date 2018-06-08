The internet exploded with opinions that ranged from anger to delight. However, Arjun Tendulkar’s selection to the India U-19 team’s tour of Sri Lanka was news that simply could not be ignored. Especially in cricket-mad India. More so when you have millions of people who grew up idolising Arjun’s father, Sachin Tendulkar.
There were quick comparisons to the last time India had a high-profile star son donning the blue – Rohan Gavaskar. That tale, though, didn’t have a happy ending with the all-rounder’s India career ending almost as soon as it was launched. There were many who defended Arjun’s selection as he had registered impressive bowling figures over the past season, getting 18 wickets in nine games.
The limelight has always been on Arjun, who has often been snapped while playing age-group cricket in Mumbai circles. Of course, there were a handful of good folk who urged the cricket-viewing public to empathise with the pressure that Arjun would be going through as he makes baby steps towards the Indian team. However, one could simply not avoid the inevitable nepotism-centred theme surrounding Arjun’s selection.
Around the world, there are several father-son combinations who have represented their country.