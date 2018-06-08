Unseeded Sammed Jaykumar Shete’s fine run in the tournament continued as he beat compatriot Sandipan Chanda (a Grandmaster) in the seventh round of the 11th Mumbai Mayor’s Cup International Open Chess Tournament on Friday.

The game started with King’s pawn opening and Sandipan (ELO 2571) opted for a Kingside Fianchetto in response. On the 32nd move, Sammed (ELO 2375) won a pawn and later on the 41st move won a piece by forking a bishop and rook. Sandipan, faced with a tough challenge from his unseeded opponent, resigned from the game.

In another match, top seed GM Kravtsiv Martyn (ELO 2662) outplayed Rahul VS (ELO 2233). Rahul, who opted for King’s Indian defence Averbakh variation, attacked the bishop by his kingside pawns that exposed his king. Martyn offered a rook for the attack on the kingside, which Rahul wisely avoided. Martyn then sacrificed his rook and attacked the king. Rahul realising there is no way to save the game accepted his defeat in 30 moves.

The game between GM Amonatov Farrukh (ELO 2605) and FM Erigaisi Arjun (ELO 2505) was played in Petroff Defence, Nimzovich attack with both the players castling on the queenside. Farrukh gained a central pawn with the exchange of the rooks. He controlled most of the game and won it after 51 moves.

In the B Category (under 2000) final round, Pavan BNB from Andhra with 8.5 points managed to emerge victorious on the basis of his ranking with Srihari L of Pondicherry and Nameet Chavan of Maharashtra coming second and thirrd respectively.

Results

GM Kravtsiv Martyn (2662, UKR) bt Raahul V (2233, IND) 5-5; GM Amonatov Farrukh (2605, TJK) bt FM Erigaisi Arjun (2505, IND) 5-5; GM Ghosh Diptayan (2536, IND) drew with GM Rozum Ivan (2581, RUS) 5-5; GM Tran Tuan Minh (2514, VIE) drew with GM Manik Mikulas (2399, SVK) 5-5; GM Burmakin Vladimir (2528, RUS) Drew with FM Raja Rithvik R (2296, IND) 4.5-5; Sammed Jaykumar Shete (2375, IND) bt GM Sandipan Chanda (2571, IND) 4.5-4.5; GM Mozharov Mikhail (2558, RUS) bt IM Tran Minh Thang (2383, VIE) 4.5-4.5; IM Siva Mahadevan (2346, IND) lost to GM Tukhaev Adam (2557, UKR) 4.5-4.5; IM Kulkarni Vikramaditya (2323, IND) bt GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (2531, IND) 4.5-4.5; CM Kushagra Mohan (2308, IND) lost to GM Pruijssers Roeland (2514, NED) 4.5-4.5