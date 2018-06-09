Rafael Nadal reached his 11th French Open final on Friday when he demolished Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, setting up a title showdown with Dominic Thiem, the only man to defeat him on clay in the last two years.

Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, claimed his 85th win in Paris against just two losses after weathering a big-hitting opening from 2009 US Open winner Del Potro to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Nadal is now just the second man to reach 11 finals at the same Slam, equalling Roger Federer’s mark at Wimbledon.

In his 24th Grand Slam final, Nadal will face Thiem who ended Marco Cecchinato’s French Open fairytale, reaching his first major final with a 7-5, 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 victory. Seventh seed Thiem is the first Austrian to make a final at the majors since Thomas Muster was champion in Paris in 1995.

Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay in the last two seasons – in Madrid this year and Rome in 2017. But the Spaniard was impressive on Friday, finishing with 35 winners and 19 unforced errors to Del Potro’s analysis of 20 and 32.

Quotable quotes

“I love what I am doing. I love the competition. I love the sport. If it’s not that way, it’s sure that I will not be here after all these years.”

– Rafael Nadal on his longevity

“It is almost impossible to beat Rafa. He’s too strong. He’s improving his backhand a lot. That’s why he’s the No. 1 and beating all the guys.”

– Juan Martin del Potro after his straight sets loss to Nadal

“I need to regenerate and have a good breakfast to keep up my good level. Full power on Sunday.”

– Dominic Thiem

“It’s not always fun. Today is my off day, and I’m spending it with you guys. It’s not ideal, but it’s what comes with winning. So it’s not too bad.”

– Women’s finalist Sloane Stephens whose day off was ruined when required to carry out media duties

Numbers up

85 – wins at Roland Garros for Nadal against just two losses

11 – finals in Paris for Nadal, equalling Roger Federer’s record for 11 at Wimbledon

14/17 – Nadal won 14 of the last 17 games played against Del Potro