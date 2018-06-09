Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished a lowly 39th and 57th in the qualifying round of the women’s skeet event at the Shotgun World Cup in Siggiewi, Malta, on Friday.

Sekhon shot 18, 21, 19, 20, and 18 in the five qualification rounds to total 96 out of 125 in the qualification, while Dhaliwal was even poorer with scores of 17, 14, 15, 17, and 10, totalling only 73.

Only the top six shooters out of 59 qualified for the final, with Amber Hill of Great Britain topping the qualification chart with a total of 112. Hill carried her form into the final as she eventually bagged gold with a score of 52, four more than her namesake Amber English of the USA, who got the silver.

In the men’s skeet, all three Indians in the fray – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurnihal Singh Garcha, and Ayush Rudraraju – face a tough task to make it to the top six as they ended Day 1 of the qualification round in 53rd, 87th, and 94th positions.

Anantjeet shot 42 out of 50 to be the best-placed Indian, while Gurnihal and Ayush shot 38 and 37 respectively after the first two rounds of qualification.

With inputs from PTI