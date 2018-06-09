French Open women’s singles final, Live: Can Halep break the Slam jinx against Stephens?
Live updates of the women’s singles final between Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens at Roland Garros.
World No 1 Simona Halep haven’t won a Grand Slam despite being in the final for four times (thrice at French Open). Can she pull it off this time against Sloane Stephens who lifted a Major in her first attempt?
Live updates
Third set: Stephens 0-2 Halep (service: Stephens) BREAK FOR HALEP! Stephens is shaking her head. She trailed 15-30, hit a powerful forehand to level the scores but then missed an easy backhand down the line. Halep was quick to capitalise on her chance.
Third set: Stephens 0-1 Halep (service: Halep) The Stephens of the first set has gone missing now. It’s Halep who’s controlling the rallies. The momentum’s totally with her. Stephens went up to a 30-0 lead and looked good for a break but Halep levelled the scores with a lovely backhand winner and capitalised on a Stephens error and won a long rally to hold her serve.
Second set: Stephens 4-6 Halep (service: Stephens) BREAK! The tables have turned. Stephens is feeling the pressure now. She let Halep go to a 0-30 lead. She was reluctant to go for the lines. Kept the ball mostly in the the centre. But Halep, perhaps buoyed by the crowd support, went for the kill. She clinched set No 2 when Stephens hit one wide.
Second set: Stephens 4-5 Halep (service: Halep) Relentless attack of the baseline by Halep. There’s no jitters while serving now. She knows she can’t afford her level to dip now. She bludgeons her spin-laden forehands to hold her serve.
Second set: Stephens 4-4 Halep (service: Stephens) Stephens begins well, wins three straight points in the game. But makes a couple of unforced errors. But she prevails in a baseline exchange to get to 4-4. She still can get this done in two sets.
Second set: Stephens 3-4 Halep (service: Halep) STEPHENS GETS ANOTHER BREAK! Whoa, another break in this set. Drama. She perhaps realised that her level was dipping and went for the lines. Halep, when she should have been sharp, was sloppy. Grants a break at 0-40.
Second set: Stephens 2-4 Halep (service: Stephens) HALEP BREAKS AGAIN! Stephens seems like she’s losing her concentration. How quickly this match has turned!
Second set: Stephens 2-3 Halep (service: Halep) Break at 0-40 and now a hold at 40-0. Changing tides in this match?
Second set: Stephens 2-2 Halep (service: Stephens) BREAK FOR HALEP! Big, big moment in this match. Halep capitalises on a Stephens double fault to go 30-0 up. Then hits a winner to get herself three break points. Stephens then hits a forehand wide to give Halep the break. The world No 1 will be relieved.
Second set: Stephens 2-1 Halep (service: Halep) Halep’s getting increasingly frustrated. She’s making a lot more errors than she usually does. She’s trying hard but it’s just Stephens day. She, however, manages to close out the game with a huge forehand.
Second set: Stephens 2-0 Halep (service: Stephens) This is not what Halep would have envisioned before the match. Stephens has been relentless thus far in this match. Her defensive slices has been effective against Halep’s deep backhands. She’s winning all the crucial points of this match.
Second set: Stephens 1-0 Halep (service: Halep) EARLY BREAK! Halep under tremendous pressure. She was 15-40 down. But defended well to go to deuce. When faced with a break point again, she saved it with a brilliant down-the-line forehand. Then she tried to catch Stephens off guard by dropping the ball close to the net. But Stephens showed great anticipation: she ran and flicked the ball to the other end of the court (Halep could just stand and stare). Then, she took the early lead with a lob after luring Halep to the net.
First set: Stephens 6-3 Halep (service: Stephens) STEPHENS LEADS! The best game of this match so far. Halep, in her last chance to keep the set alive, played wonderfully. At 30-30, she ran to the net, slid and sliced the ball cross-court and Stephens couldn’t get to it. But the American defended and hit a big serve to take the set. She leads 1-0 in her first final at Roland Garros.
First set: Stephens 5-3 Halep (service: Halep) Another hold for Halep. Not much of a trouble. Looks like she’s slowly getting into the groove now. But the next game is crucial for the top seeded Romanian.
First set: Stephens 5-2 Halep (service: Stephens) Perhaps for the first time in this match, Stephens has looked a little unsure. She was down 0-15, then 15-30 but Halep at 30-30 plays a bad shot and Stephens takes the game. She’s one game away from taking the lead in this match.
First set: Stephens 4-2 Halep (service: Halep) Too much pressure from Stephens. Holding her serve seems to be a big task for Halep so far in this game. But she has somehow managed to do that after losing three games in a row.
First set: Stephens 4-1 Halep (service: Stephens) Halep seems to be doing everything she could. But Stephens has been uncrackable so far. Closes out the game at 40-30.
First set: Stephens 3-1 Halep (service: Halep) BREAK! Superb returning by Stephens. And, Halep is yet to get going in this match. She’s trying too much to crack her American opponent. But Stephens is cool, calm and has taken an early break in this final.
First set: Stephens 2-1 Halep (service: Stephens) So far, Stephens has looked more smooth in this match. Despite saying that she was in no pressure before the final, Halep looks like she’s a little nervous. Even the rallies she’s in control of, she hasn’t been able to close it out soon. Or, Stephens is more solid in her defence today. She gets to 2-1 without much trouble.
First set: Stephens 1-1 Halep (service: Halep) Long exchanges from the baseline (predictable). But Stephens seems to be in control more. Got to deuce but hit a forehand long and netted a 25-shot rally to lose the game.
First set: Stephens 1-0 Halep: The women’s singles final begins with Sloane Stephens serving. She hasn’t reached thus far in French Open before. But she has started off well, winning the game quite easily.
Alright then, Sloane Stephens set to serve...
Seems like a moderately cloudy day in Paris. So, unlikely that the match will be interrupted by rain.
NO PRESSURE, NO PRESSURE
Sloane: I just try to go day to day, take it moment by moment. I try not to put too much pressure on myself. That’s the easiest way to compete, when you’re not thinking about too many things. If you’re struggling with things and you’re not happy, it makes it a lot more difficult to have good results or success.
Simona: I don’t know who said that I feel pressure. Not me, obviously. I don’t feel pressure. I feel that it’s a big challenge for me. It’s a big chance to win my dream tournament. But this doesn’t mean it’s going to happen or something like that. I have just to play like I did yesterday (against Muguruza). So we will see what is going to happen tomorrow, but I just want to be smiling on court.
6:33 pm Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep make their way into the Court Philippe Chatrier.
Stephens has played Halep twice on clay and lost both games. But the American has conquered once the pressure of a Grand Slam final and knows what it takes to win one. And, Halep is vying to win her first-ever Slam.
Head to head: Simona Halep - 5, Sloane Stephens - 2.
6:00 pm Bonsoir, Mesdames et Messieurs! Welcome to the women’s singles final of Roland Garros. It mightn’t feature the opponents most of you would have predicted before the tournament but it isn’t very surprising either to see the world No 1 Simona Halep taking on world No 10 Sloane Stephens. Just as last year, Halep goes into the final as the favourite. Thrice she’s been in a Slam final but has been outplayed by her opponents.
But the Romanian said she’s under no pressure. “I’ve lost three times up until now. No-one died,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s a big chance but you never know, so I will stay chilled.” And, Stephens, despite a 15-8 win loss record this year, is capable of denying Halep once more a Slam win.