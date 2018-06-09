Fourth time was quite the charm for world No 1 Simona Halep as she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens at the French Open in Paris on Saturday.
After losing at the same hurdle last year, she hung on and fought her way after being a set and a break down.
In an emotional moment for her, she finally ended the wait for her Major and just breathed a sigh of relief before climbing over the stands to meet her team.
Last year, the 26-year-old Romanian squandered a set and 3-0 lead to lose the Paris title match to Jelena Ostapenko. In the 2014 final, she also lost in three sets to Maria Sharapova. At this year’s Australian Open, she was defeated in the final by Caroline Wozniacki, again in three sets.
But the story was reversed on Saturday, with Halep doing justice to her world No 1 ranking by ending the jinx.
As it turned out, it was not just Halep breathing easy after the win, there was delight across the tennis community. Here’s how her thrilling comeback win was celebrated by her peers and followers of the game.