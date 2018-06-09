Fourth time was quite the charm for world No 1 Simona Halep as she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens at the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

After losing at the same hurdle last year, she hung on and fought her way after being a set and a break down.

In an emotional moment for her, she finally ended the wait for her Major and just breathed a sigh of relief before climbing over the stands to meet her team.

Last year, the 26-year-old Romanian squandered a set and 3-0 lead to lose the Paris title match to Jelena Ostapenko. In the 2014 final, she also lost in three sets to Maria Sharapova. At this year’s Australian Open, she was defeated in the final by Caroline Wozniacki, again in three sets.

But the story was reversed on Saturday, with Halep doing justice to her world No 1 ranking by ending the jinx.

As it turned out, it was not just Halep breathing easy after the win, there was delight across the tennis community. Here’s how her thrilling comeback win was celebrated by her peers and followers of the game.

10 years.



2008 Roland Garros girls’ champ.

2018 Roland Garros women's champ.



What a journey @Simona_Halep @rolandgarros. pic.twitter.com/3zj9Xft1NY — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 9, 2018

Tears! Honestly tears!! Congratulations @Simona_Halep .... as a former player to see this moment is heartwarming! Three in a row 1st time slam winners....Sloane, Woz and Simo. Women’s tennis is hot!! — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 9, 2018

For all the haters who said she‘ll never win a Slam because she‘s mentally weak, go choke on that. Everyone has their own timing and supposed failures are often just stepping stones in an individual‘s life. — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 9, 2018

Congrats Simona 🙏 Well deserved, great job! 🖐 — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 9, 2018

Watching sports is strange. You feel so invested in someone else's dreams for so long...and then it happens. And you share in, and feel enlarged by, their joy. Congratulations to Simona Halep and her team. — Louisa Thomas (@louisahthomas) June 9, 2018

Good for you @simona_halep 🏆 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 9, 2018

Massive congrats to @Simona_Halep for finally winning her first Grand Slam title and to her great coach @darren_cahill and the rest of the team behind.🏆🎾🇫🇷💪👏👏👏 #RG18 #hardworkpaysoff — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) June 9, 2018

Congrats @Simona_Halep!! Nobody deserved this one more.. Enjoy your moment! #RG18 😘 — Yanina Wickmayer (@yaninawickmaye8) June 9, 2018

Aww Sloane teaching Simona how to hold a Slam trophy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HsNOMICtJ8 — Dr. Sholz (@SholzTalks10s) June 9, 2018

This from @Daria_gav's Instagram story is lovely!



It's been such a joy to see the reactions from all of Halep's peers. Everyone was rooting for her. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/xsGgQnOVel — Nikhila (@kokudum) June 9, 2018

Congratulations Simonnaaaaaaaa. So emotional seeing her close it out. She was tested mentally after Sloane came out playing perfect tennis. So so pleased that our world no1 has got her maiden Grand Slam. — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) June 9, 2018

This outpouring of congrats from the WTA locker room says a lot. #RG18 — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) June 9, 2018