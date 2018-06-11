Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos completed the signing of midfielder Siam Hanghal on a two-year deal on Monday. The 25-year-old will join the club after completing a year-long season with Kerala Blasters, where he made 8 appearances.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Siam started his career with Pailan Arrows back in 2012, before joining Bengaluru FC in the I-League in 2013.

The central midfielder won 2 I-League titles and a Federation Cup with the side before being loaned out to NorthEast United during the 2015 ISL season. The Manipuri midfielder then moved on to sign for Chennaiyin FC in 2016.

“It is a big step forward for me. Dynamos are a side that has played some attractive attacking football over the years and it fits into my style of play perfectly,” said Hanghal.

The 25-year old has represented the Indian national team as well in the under-23 category, including the 2014 Asian Games. “The club has some extremely talented young players in the side and I am not taking my position for granted. I want to earn a spot in the playing XI and looking forward to putting in consistent displays week-in week-out,” Hanghal added.

Siam’s addition adds further steel to the Dynamos midfield that already boasts the likes of Vinit Rai, Romeo Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar and Lallianzuala Chhangte.