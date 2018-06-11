India’s top-ranked singles player Yuki Bhambri lost in the first round of the Libema Open on Monday even as Ramkumar Ramanathan made a winning start at the Nottingham Open.

Bhambri went down to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 1-6 as he conceded four breaks of serve to his 52nd ranked opponent.

His compatriot, Ramkumar, meanwhile lost a tough tie-breaker in the first set before beating Taiwan’s Jason Jung 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round at Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualified for the singles main draw of an ATP World event for the first time in his career when he defeated Christian Harrison in the final round of the Mercedes Cup Qualifiers in Stuttgart, Germany.

He will face Canadian teenage sensation Denis Shapovalov in the first round. World No 2 Roger Federer is the top seed at the event.

Here are the full results:-

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS ITF Portugal (USD 25K) * Snehadevi S Reddy and Francisca Jorge (Portugal) beat 6-2, 6-2 to Luisa Pelayo (Portugal) and Catarina Zheng (Portugal) in the first round.

ITF Singapore (USD 25K) * Riya Bhatia and Ramu Ueda (Japan) lost to Alexandra Bozovic (Australia) / Alicia Smith (Australia) 5-7, 2-6 in the first round.

Qualifying rounds at:-

ITF Portugal (USD 25K): Mahak Jain [5] beat Catarina Castro Cerqueira (Portugal) via walkover in the second round; Snehadevi S Reddy [6] beat Carmen Garri Murcia (Spain) 6-1, 6-2 in the second round; Sathwika Sama lost to Linnea Malmqvist (Sweden) [7] 0-6, 2-6 in the second round.

ITF Singapore (USD 25K): Riya Bhatia [9] lost to Ji-Hee Choi (Korea) [4] 4-6, 5-7 in the second round.

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS ATP Libema Open * Yuki Bhambri lost to Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 4-6, 1-6 in the first round. ATP Nottingham Open * Ramkumar Ramanathan [5] beat Jason Jung (Taiwan) 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round.















ITF Sri Lanka F1 Futures (USD 15K) * Manish Sureshkumar [5] beat Jirat Navasirisomboon (Thailand) 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.



* Chandril Sood beat Darko Jandric (Serbia) 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.



DOUBLES



* Vasisht Cheruku and SD Prajwal Dev lost to Calum Puttergill (Australia) and Giovani Samaha (Lebanon) 3-6, 5-7 in the first round.



* Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash and Manish Sureshkumar beat Tyler Mercier (USA) and Shunsuke Wakita (Japan) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.



* Gokul Suresh and Naoki Takeda (Japan) beat Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam and Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.







ITF Zimbabwe F3 Futures (USD 15K) * Dhruv Sunish beat Darko Bojanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) [4] 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.



* Anurag Nenwani lost to Benjamin Lock (Zimbabwe) [1] 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.



* Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Siphosothando Montsi (South Africa) [7] 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.



DOUBLES



* Anurag Nenwani and Lance-Pierre du Toit (South Africa) beat Jason Chigaazira (Zimbabwe) and Mark Chigaazira (Zimbabwe) 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.



* Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur [2] beat Jayesh Pungliya and Dhruv Sunish 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.



Qualifying rounds at:-

Spain F15 Futures (USD 15K): Dhyan C Patel lost to Nathan Nicholson (Spain) 1-6, 2-6 in the first round.

(Note: Nationality mentioned unless Indian)