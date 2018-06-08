Wrestling

Wrestling Federation of India postpones men’s 57 kg Asian Games trial, Rahul Aware to participate

The category winner at the Commonwealth Games had skipped the earlier trial after not being not granted an exemption.

by 
Screengrab

Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist Rahul Aware will contest in the Asian Games trials after initially snubbing it, as the Wrestling Federation of India has postponed the selection event for the men’s 57 kg category, according to a report in The Tribune.

The original trial was held on June 9, which Aware had skipped because he had wanted an exemption, resulted in a stalemate. Sandeep Tomar, Utkarsh Kale and Ravi Tomar had the same number of wins in the June 9 trial and the three were supposed to compete in a re-trial for the spot on Wednesday.

However, the newspaper reported that the federation has postponed the trial and given time to Aware to prepare for it. The federation had only allowed Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat to skip trials after they had emerged as the only strong contenders in their respective weight categories.

Aware, who had also requested for an exemption, had been snubbed by the federation and was asked to take part in the trials. This isn’t the first time that the 26-year-old had fallen out with the federation. He had skipped a training camp in Georgia in 2016 and was subsequently being left out of the Rio Olympics squad. The federation at that time, had claimed that the Commonwealth Youth Games medallist wasn’t up to the expected standards in international meets.

The wrestler from Patoda then met with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the WFI, and had sought an approval from the latter to be included in the re-trial. Aware had also sought more time to prepare, as had one of the other contenders, Sandeep Tomar. An official told the newspaper, “The president wants approvals from everyone involved. But since he has given the approval I don’t see others objecting.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.