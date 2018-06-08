Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Divij advances to Libema Open QF, Jeevan wins at Nottingham

All the action of Indian tennis players from over the world.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, pairing up with Austin Krajicek, beat his compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s doubles round of 16 match at the Aegon Nottingham Challenge on Tuesday.

Jeevan and Austin of America lost the first set 3-6 but bounced back against Ramkumar and his British partner, Brydan Klein, to win 6-1, 10-8.

Ramkumar, the fifth seed in the singles event, will next play Germany’s Tobias Kamke for a place in the quarter-finals.

Jeevan and Austin, meanwhile, will take on Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky and Adrián Menéndez Maceiras of Spain in the quarter-finals.

At the Libema Open in the Netherlands, Divij Sharan and New Zealand’s Artem Sitak advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating the Spanish pair of Fernando Verdasco and David Marrero in straight sets. They will next play Gilles Müller and Romain Arneodo.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s much anticipated match against Canadian sixth seed Denis Shapovalov was delayed again due to rain.

Here are the full results:

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ITF Portugal (USD 25K)
* Mahak Jain lost to Amina Anshba (Russia) [4] 5-7, 5-7 in the first round in the second round.
ITF Singapore (USD 25K) * Riya Bhatia lost to Pei-Chi Lee (Chinese Taipei) 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ATP Libema Open * Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak (New Zealand) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) and David Marrero (Spain) 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16.
Aegon Nottingham Challenge * Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Krajicek (USA) beat Ramkumar Ramanathan and Brydan Klein (United Kingdon) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 in the round of 16.















ITF Sri Lanka F1 Futures (USD 15K) 		* Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash beat Giovani Samaha (Lebanon) 6-0, 6-4 in the first round.

* Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan beat Louis Clark (Australia) (Retired) 6-2, 2-0 in the first round.

* Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam [7] beat Dineshkanthan Thangarajah (Sri Lanka) 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.

* Vijayant Malik beat Daniel Mora (Colombia) 6-0, 7-5 in the first round.

* Vinayak Sharma Kaza [8] lost to Anze Arh (Slovenia) 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 in the first round.

* Kunal Anand lost to Ignacio Carou (Argentina) 7-5, 3-6, 0-6 in the first round.

* Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Vladyslav Orlov (Ukraine) [6]  4-6, 5-7 in the first round.

* SD Prajwal Dev beat to Diego Matos (Brazil) 6-2, 6-0 in the first round.

DOUBLES

* Anvit Bendre and Nitin Kumar Sinha beat  Yasitha De Silva (Sri Lanka) and Dineshkanthan Thangarajah (Sri Lanka) 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

Kunal Anand and Vinayak Sharma Kaza beat Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood [2] 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.







ITF Zimbabwe F3 Futures (USD 15K)


 * Anirudh Chandrasekar beat Vignesh Peranamallur (Retired) 3-2 in the first round.

* Jayesh Pungliya [5] beat Mark Chigaazira (Zimbabwe) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3  in the first round.

DOUBLES

* Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [4] beat Michael-Ray Pallares-Gonzalez (Dominican Republic) and Emmett Ward (USA) 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

* Arjun Mahadevan and Anshumat Srivastava beat Connor Farren (USA) and Milen Ianakiev (Germany) [3] 1-6, 1-6 in the first round.     

(Note: Nationality mentioned unless Indian)

