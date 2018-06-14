Live FIFA World Cup

Fifa World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live: Under-fire hosts eye winning start in opener

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side are favourites going in the opener, which will be played at the Luzhniki stadium.

by 
Reuters

The Fifa World Cup 2018 gets under way on Thursday with hosts Russians taking on Group A’s whipping boys elect, Saudi Arabia.

Read the preview of Group A here

Also Read: The full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 with IST timings

Preview of Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Russia have point to prove in opener against Saudi Arabia

Live updates

Another fun fact: No host nation has ever lost in their opening game of a World Cup. Fifteen teams have won their games. There have been six draws and this includes co-hosts of 2002, South Korea and Japan.

The opening is ceremony is ready to get underway in Moscow

Lineups

Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Igansevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin; Dzagoev, Smolov

Saudi Arabia: Al-Maiouf; Alburayk, Os.Hawsawi, Om.Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Jassam; Al-Shehri, Al-Sahlawi

Welcome to Zlatan, Russia.

Tweet does not exist

Good news, Liverpool, Mo Salah, Egypt and fans of players who score a lot of goals. Egypt’s talisman is ready to tear the wing in Russia and is almost 100 percent fit, says coach Hector Cuper.

Take a look at how Saudi Arabia announced their squad. There is a Malayalam bit too.

Fun fact: The only meeting between the Russia and Saudi Arabia was a friendly in October 1993. Saudi Arabia won the game by a handsome 4-2 margin.

Germany are tipped by many to retain the title. Here’s an interesting stat:

Get ready to rumble. All you history aficionados, here is a look back at all the editions in brief, starting from the 1930 World Cup.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the Fifa World Cup 2018 in Russia. Hosts Russia get the ball rolling against Saudi Arabia at the completely refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Russia is spending more than €11 billion on hosting football’s showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. On the field, Russia and the Saudis do not represent the most glamorous opener – they are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.

The Russians have dropped to 70th in the world. Coach Stanislav Cherchesov is under immense pressure. His side have gone winless in seven games and the side have slipped to 70th in the world. Public scrutiny will also be intense “We have to take all the criticism and turn it into something positive,” Cherchesov said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.