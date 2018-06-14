Fifa World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live: Under-fire hosts eye winning start in opener
Stanislav Cherchesov’s side are favourites going in the opener, which will be played at the Luzhniki stadium.
The Fifa World Cup 2018 gets under way on Thursday with hosts Russians taking on Group A’s whipping boys elect, Saudi Arabia.
Live updates
Another fun fact: No host nation has ever lost in their opening game of a World Cup. Fifteen teams have won their games. There have been six draws and this includes co-hosts of 2002, South Korea and Japan.
The opening is ceremony is ready to get underway in Moscow
Lineups
Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Igansevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin; Dzagoev, Smolov
Saudi Arabia: Al-Maiouf; Alburayk, Os.Hawsawi, Om.Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Jassam; Al-Shehri, Al-Sahlawi
Welcome to Zlatan, Russia.
Good news, Liverpool, Mo Salah, Egypt and fans of players who score a lot of goals. Egypt’s talisman is ready to tear the wing in Russia and is almost 100 percent fit, says coach Hector Cuper.
Take a look at how Saudi Arabia announced their squad. There is a Malayalam bit too.
Fun fact: The only meeting between the Russia and Saudi Arabia was a friendly in October 1993. Saudi Arabia won the game by a handsome 4-2 margin.
Germany are tipped by many to retain the title. Here’s an interesting stat:
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the Fifa World Cup 2018 in Russia. Hosts Russia get the ball rolling against Saudi Arabia at the completely refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Russia is spending more than €11 billion on hosting football’s showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. On the field, Russia and the Saudis do not represent the most glamorous opener – they are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
The Russians have dropped to 70th in the world. Coach Stanislav Cherchesov is under immense pressure. His side have gone winless in seven games and the side have slipped to 70th in the world. Public scrutiny will also be intense “We have to take all the criticism and turn it into something positive,” Cherchesov said.
(With inputs from AFP)