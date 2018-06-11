FIFA World Cup

Fifa World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo and the insatiable hunger of an egotist

After being written off earlier in the season, there’s a considerable amount of self-belief coursing through his veins currently.

by 
Reuters

The era of snap news can be an unforgiving one. It is quick to judge, even faster to dismiss and, most importantly, discounts objectivity for the sake of speed. Speed of communication, that is.

Opinion pieces fly askew, as the demand to discuss and demean grows louder, in proportion with the social standing of the subject. Cristiano Ronaldo, for all his accolades and achievements (and his faults), is no exception.

As late as January and February this year, headlines screamed, “Is Cristiano Ronaldo finished?” Was this the end of one of this generation’s, any generation’s, greats of the game?

These narratives conveniently ignored the fact that this superstar, supposedly on the wane, had scored 50 goals or more in six of his last seven seasons at the club level, and that he was banging ’em in for fun in World Cup qualifying.

Banal comparisons with Messi

The problem for the Portuguese phenom is that every action or inaction of his is viewed through a prism of his rivalry with Argentina’s Lionel Messi. The comparisons, although inevitable, can at times seem tedious and stretched out to the point of banality.

Did he dress better than Leo at the Ballon D’Or awards? If so, does he care more about his hair than the actual award? If not, is he flipping off the gala?

At times, it’s good to take a step back and sift through CR7’s career in its entirety. Arriving on the scene as a scrawny teenager in the early 2000s, he was branded a tightly-wound, self-serving winger more interested in earning his stripes than a team man gunning for collective glory.

It’s 2018 and Ronaldo is arguably viewed as the poster child for sporting arrogance. Individual trinkets have poured in but so have the trophies, with five winners’ medals from club football’s biggest competition hanging in his cabinet right now.

His critics have probably failed to understand that his will to succeed is intrinsically linked to his team’s good fortunes. Either through him taking centre-stage by scoring in three Champions League finals, or by acting as a talismanic cheerleader off the pitch like in the Euro 2016 final, where he was taken off injured but egged his team on from the bench.

Self-belief as positive reinforcement

Viewers, they see the hysterics: the less-than-pleasant gestures, the goading of opponents and teammates, a grown man-child protesting and gesticulating to bloat his own self-importance.

In the movie Borg McEnroe, the Swede Bjorn Borg, while watching his American rival exchange heated words with the referee on Wimbledon’s centre court and swear at a hostile crowd, is told that young John may have lost his head. The defending champion, not averse to the occasional act of teenage petulance himself, comments that it is exactly the opposite.

For Ronaldo, this seemingly irrational simulation of showmanship and haughtiness are the cleansing of his self of any timorousness involved, the calibration of the mind’s compass, a realisation of the enormity of the task before him and a laser-like visualisation of the job ahead.

His is a positive-reinforcement feedback loop, his desire to win fuelling the performer in him and demanding that his team rises up to the occasion with him, rather than be in awe of his abilities.

Orangutan off the back

The Euro win was a monkey, nay orangutan, off the back but the record at the World Cups will be nagging, eating away at the back of that all-conquering head.

Three goals in 13 games against Iran, North Korea and Ghana will only serve to irk the man from Madeira, who will go full throttle from the off. The fact that his future Real Madrid boss was sacked by his first World Cup opponents two days prior to the tournament’s start, will not register once the teams face off.

If anything, the desire to get one over his Madrid teammates in his individual capacity as Portugal captain and with a team perceived as underdogs is likely to spur him on. The sense of occasion will not be lost on Sergio Ramos and Co, who will not hesitate before rubbing their club’s totem the wrong way.

Last World Cup or not, this will be his best shot at winning the one thing that has eluded him throughout the last 15 years. What has been proven conclusively is that Cristiano, and only Cristiano, will get to decide when his last rodeo takes place.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.