formula one

Fernando Alonso to start from pole position at Le Mans 24-Hour race

Victory at Le Mans would take Alonso a step closer to the triple crown of racing.

by 
AFP

Fernando Alonso’s first appearance in the Le Mans 24-Hour Race this weekend has given a lift to the mythic race and to the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Alonso, who has claimed pole position for the race, is far from the first Formula One driver to cross over in recent years, but his impact has been immediate.

The Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, where the Spaniard made his WEC debut in May “showed a 3.51% rise in attendance compared with 2017,” said a WEC spokesperson. That’s good news for a discipline that has, in the last two years, lost Audi and Porsche, leaving Toyota, Alonso’s team, alone in the top category (LMP1).

Victory at Le Mans would take Alonso a step closer to the triple crown of racing. He won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2006 and 2007 but finished 24th in his only Indy 500 last year. Media interest in Le Mans has been slipping. Between 2013 and 2017, the number of journalists accredited fell from 1,405 to 1,225.

WEC said it accredited 482 media representatives for the Belgian race, up from 460 last year, adding that was a record for the course for a non-F1 race and that it anticipates an increase at Le Mans “particularly from Spanish media.” In Spa, almost all the questions at the press conference were in Spanish. At Le Mans on Wednesday morning there was not enough room for all the journalists who wanted to attend Alonso’s press conference.

“We do not necessarily have more reporters than before, but many more requests for Alonso than for the other drivers,” said one of Toyota’s press officers.

Alonso is not alone. There will be 23 drivers with F1 experience on the grid at Le Mans including 2009 champion Jenson Button and Juan-Pablo Montoya, winner of seven Grand Prix and a string of races in IndyCar and Champ Car in North America.

“It’s a bit like a restaurant: when its empty, that does not make you want to go, but when it’s full, there’s always a big queue,” said Sebastien Buemi, a Swiss teammate of the Spaniard and himself a former F1 driver. “Alonso came. Then Button, Juan Pablo Montoya... that attracts a crowd.”

With Toyota the only manufacturer in the top category in this weekend’s race, it was hardly a surprise that Alonso and teammates Buemi and Japan’s Kazuki Nakajima claimed pole position on Thursday night.

Nakajima clocked a top lap of 3min 15.377sec, shrugging off rain which swept the course.

Leading times:

1. Sebastien Buemi - Kazuki Nakajima - Fernando Alonso (SUI-JPN-ESP/Toyota TS050 - Hybrid) 3:15.377

2. Mike Conway - Kamui Kobayashi - José Maria Lopez (GBR-JPN-ARG/Toyota TS050 - Hybrid) 3:17.377

3. Thomas Laurent - Mathias Beche - Gustavo Menezes (FRA-SUI-USA/Rebellion R13 - Gibson) 3:18.252

4. André Lotterer - Neel Jani - Bruno Senna (GER-SUI-BRA/Rebellion R13 - Gibson) 3:19.449

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.