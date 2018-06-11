Ronaldo’s hat-trick, Costa’s brace, De Gea’s howler: Reliving Portugal-Spain as it unfolded

And breathe.

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday in what will go down as one of the greatest games of all time.

Ronaldo had given Portugal a dream start, winning and scoring a fourth-minute penalty. Diego Costa then levelled, only for Ronaldo to put the 2016 European champions back in front just before half-time.

Costa once again got Spain back level, before Nacho scored his first international goal to give Spain the lead, only for Ronaldo’s magical 88th minute set piece earned Portugal a share of the spoils in Sochi.

With Ronaldo winning the penalty 126 seconds into the game, things were off to a rollicking start and for the most part, the tempo barely dropped.

Let’s relive the match as it unfolded on Twitter, starting with a few records for Ronaldo when he scored that first goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only the fourth player in #WorldCup history to score in four consecutive tournaments:



☑️ 2006

☑️ 2010

☑️ 2014

☑️ 2018



Among the elite. pic.twitter.com/3eW0dNbC7n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

4 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth player to score in four separate World Cup tournaments (also Pelé, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler). Greats. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9xi1WDlGYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo is De Niro in Heat. Past his physical peak, but can still pull elite heists #WorldCup — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) June 15, 2018

Players to score in four #WorldCup tournaments:



Miroslav Klose: '02, '06, '10, '14.

Pele: '58, '62, '66, '70.

Uwe Seeler: '58, '62, '66, '70.



Cristiano Ronaldo: '06, '10, '14, '18 🔥🇵🇹



Stat via. @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/aEKzrjcgNu — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 15, 2018

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in eight consecutive major tournaments (World Cup, European Championships, Copa America). Legend. #PORESP #POR #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles at Nacho after winning a penalty from him. 👀😂 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IzYPjO9Cg0 — Krowd9 | 2018 World Cup 🏆 (@Krowd9) June 15, 2018

This tweet turned out to be pretty prescient... there was more to come.

Ronaldo v De Gea and we had to wait 3 minutes for it. Bloody love it... #WorldCup — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) June 15, 2018

And then Diego Costa did what Diego Costa does best – bully defenders to score a classic solo goal.

This went in.



Incredible individual effort by Diego Costa levels the game at 1-1 #PORESP pic.twitter.com/ehigeaXg3J — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) June 15, 2018

And then, in a match filled with plenty of high quality moments, David de Gea produced one of the low-points of his career – a howler not befitting a player of his quality.

David De Gea: Didn't commit a single error leading to an opposition goal in the Premier League or Champions League for Manchester United last season#POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yQMPozWTh0 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 15, 2018

De Gea De Gea

for United vs for Spain

#PORESP pic.twitter.com/FIbBraLcxj — A billionaire just (@Omni_Stalker) June 15, 2018

Best GK in the world???? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ Ouch. #WorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 15, 2018

One thing I didn’t expect from this #WorldCup was for De Gea to have a howler. Ouch. Expect the unexpected!



Ronaldo joint top goal scorer at the World Cup already. 2 goals in 44 mins👏🏻#POR 2 - 1 #ESP — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 15, 2018

🗣 “You won’t see a worse howler than Karius all season.”



🤷‍♂ De Gea: “Hold my beer...”#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z06CW50NYx — SPORF (@Sporf) June 15, 2018

David De Gea channeling his inner Karius #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ — World Cup (@EPLBible) June 15, 2018

Costa then scored then another, a set-piece bundled home.

Diego Costa has scored from his first two shots on target at a #WorldCup.



What. A. Game. pic.twitter.com/GtLCXSIn24 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

#PORESP



Chelsea fans watching Diego Costa like pic.twitter.com/7QU2VwH23t — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) June 15, 2018

Remember how football is a funny game? Now, here’s a player who wouldn’t have started the match had the first-choice right back been fit. He conceded a penalty in the fourth minute. And in the second half, he decides to make amends and how!

Take it away, Nacho...

This World Cup has officially started now - Boom. What a screamer #worldcup — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) June 15, 2018

Best thing about that Nacho finish is that there was no dip on it. #worldcup — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) June 15, 2018

1998 - Nacho is the first Spanish 🇪🇸 defender to score from outside the box in the World Cup 🏆 since Fernando Hierro in June 1998 v Nigeria 🇳🇬. Golazo.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FzL2bmhZdy — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 15, 2018

Highlight From #PORESP at #WorldCup



1. Dea Gea is the lost but found senior brother of Judas IsKarius.



2. Conte made a big mistake selling Warrior Costa.



3. Portugal relies mainly on Ronaldo.



4. Spain should not be underestimated.



5. Nacho should be converted to a striker — Elder Seun 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 (@seunalaofin) June 15, 2018

Nacho is my favourite player in World Football.Quite simply because like me he‘s a Type 1 Diabetic who takes 5 insulin injections daily to stay alive. Docs told him as a teenager his condition would prevent him playing professional football! Don’t think so! #Inspiration #WorldCup — Smithy / FrankyFryer (@SmithySoccerAM) June 15, 2018

Nacho might have chipped in (sorry) with a beautiful goal, but who had the last laugh? Ronaldo, of course.

A free-kick of the highest quality... with only a couple of minutes left on the clock... against one of the World Cup favourites. Just CR7 things...

Only three players have scored a hat-trick for #POR at the #WorldCup:



Eusebio (1966)

Pauleta (2002)

Cristiano Ronaldo (2018)



A trio of trios. pic.twitter.com/NURpDIqYuR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

#Ronaldo is one I'll take credit for. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 15, 2018

Two hours ago, I had more career World Cup goals than Ronaldo, clearly making me the better player. Then he scored a hat trick 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) June 15, 2018

It was for sure the shorts adjustment that helped Ronaldo here#WorldCup #RingerFC pic.twitter.com/sM4B4jxQ9g — The Ringer (@ringer) June 15, 2018

And the result was a World Cup encounter to remember for a long, long time.

The world may have enjoyed this football game but @Cristiano has owned it! This guy is unreal... 🙌🏽 #WorldCup #PORESP — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 15, 2018

That’s why I love football, unscripted, unedited, pure emotion. Spain were incredible, Isco is a talent and Iniesta is still one of the best midfielders in the world. Love him or hate him Ronaldo is a goal scoring machine and dragged Portugal through that game. #worldcup — Steve Watkins (@FootySteveDDG) June 15, 2018

So in group B:

✔️ Morocco scored 1 goal,

✔️ Spain scored 3 goals,

✔️ Portugal scored 3 goals,

✔️ Iran scored 0 goals



and



Iran is leading in Group B of #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HgxP7lU3yB — EuroGuy #teamNL (@EuroGuyXX) June 15, 2018

Anyone else watched 3 football matches back to back and still wishing there was more on? #WorldCup Fever — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 15, 2018

We are watching a game that will live in the World Cup annals. That Nacho strike. The Diego Costa grit. And a Ronaldo hattrick in which he mustered the self-restraint to keep his jersey on the whole time. We are living in Days of Wonder. Good God I love the World Cup🙌 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 15, 2018

What a night. What a game!

(With AFP inputs)