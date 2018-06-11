Ronaldo’s hat-trick, Costa’s brace, De Gea’s howler: Reliving Portugal-Spain as it unfolded

And breathe.
Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday in what will go down as one of the greatest games of all time.
Ronaldo had given Portugal a dream start, winning and scoring a fourth-minute penalty. Diego Costa then levelled, only for Ronaldo to put the 2016 European champions back in front just before half-time.
Costa once again got Spain back level, before Nacho scored his first international goal to give Spain the lead, only for Ronaldo’s magical 88th minute set piece earned Portugal a share of the spoils in Sochi.
With Ronaldo winning the penalty 126 seconds into the game, things were off to a rollicking start and for the most part, the tempo barely dropped.
Let’s relive the match as it unfolded on Twitter, starting with a few records for Ronaldo when he scored that first goal.
This tweet turned out to be pretty prescient... there was more to come.
And then Diego Costa did what Diego Costa does best – bully defenders to score a classic solo goal.
And then, in a match filled with plenty of high quality moments, David de Gea produced one of the low-points of his career – a howler not befitting a player of his quality.
Costa then scored then another, a set-piece bundled home.
Remember how football is a funny game? Now, here’s a player who wouldn’t have started the match had the first-choice right back been fit. He conceded a penalty in the fourth minute. And in the second half, he decides to make amends and how!
Take it away, Nacho...
Nacho might have chipped in (sorry) with a beautiful goal, but who had the last laugh? Ronaldo, of course.
A free-kick of the highest quality... with only a couple of minutes left on the clock... against one of the World Cup favourites. Just CR7 things...
And the result was a World Cup encounter to remember for a long, long time.
What a night. What a game!
(With AFP inputs)