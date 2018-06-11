I want Messi to experience the feeling of winning the World Cup, says Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona is synonymous with the World Cup. His heroics during Argentina’s triumphant 1986 edition are part of folklore.

Over decades have passed since then, the country still yearns to relive the glory. The hopes of the present generation rest on Lionel Messi, considered to be one of the greatest football players in the world. However, previous disappointing campaigns have left football fans to wonder if the Barcelona star can lead the La Albiceleste back to the pinnacle of the sport.

Maradona, though, has backed the 30-year-old to end the drought. In a column in The Times of India, the 57-year-old reasons that Messi’s eagerness to win the ultimate prize has made him belive that Argentina can, in fact, go all the way this year.

“No marks for guessing what makes me believe Argentina can do it,” Maradona wrote. “Leo does not need this trophy to prove his greatness, but he is eager to win it. That itself is a huge plus for his team. His body language has been positive and we all know he can turn games in seconds.

“It’s difficult to describe the feeling of winning the World Cup and I want Leo to experience it. High on motivation, he is capable of producing things beyond the imagination of the opposition,” Maradona added.

Messi was at top of his game during the last edition and led the side all the way to the final only to stumble at the very end. Maradona reckons with more support from his team-mates, this could be the year for a successful run.

“With support, which he did not get in 2014 or in the qualifiers where the strikers hardly scored, Leo will be deadly. As long as he is there, Argentina can do anything. But as I said, that support will be crucial,” he added.

‘Don’t take Iceland lightly’

Messi and Argentina begin their campaign against Iceland on Saturday. Maradona wants Messi and Co to not take their opponents lightly.

“Taking Iceland lightly because this is their first World Cup would be foolish,” he wrote. “Quarterfinalists in their maiden Euro two years ago, they have the tactical acumen to compete at this level. Short on skill that catches the eye, they specialize in practical football with emphasis on crowding their own half against stronger teams.

“This is an effective strategy and makes them difficult to score against. It’s important to strike early because like all underdogs, Iceland will grow in confidence if they keep the opposition at bay.”

“I wasn’t happy with the way Argentina played in the qualifiers and the fact they made the cut solely due to the brilliance of Leo. They were disorganised in defence as well as midfield, in contrast to 2014.

In 2014, Argentina were compact in these areas and conceded just one goal against four European teams in the knockout rounds. Jorge Sampaoli and his team have not got many friendlies either, which means the manager has to quickly get things in order,” Maradona stated.