Ruined the game? VAR used for first time in World Cup history and Twitter is divided over it

The Video Assistant Referee system was used for the first time in World Cup history on Saturday, when France were awarded a penalty against Australia in Kazan.

Antoine Griezmann went down after a tackle in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later Australia drew level through a spot-kick of their own although it was awarded by the referee, with Mile Jedinak coolly beating Hugo Lloris. Paul Pogba scored the winner in the 81st minute with the help of Goal Line Technology.

VAR has been used to varying degrees of success in Serie A and the German Bundesliga, while FIFA used the system at the Confederations Cup in Russia last year.

But the English Premier League voted in April not to use the system during the 2018/19 Premier League season after controversial trials in English cup competitions.

VAR technology is used in what are considered “game-changing” situations, such as a goal, penalty or red card, and can also be used to help referees with cases of mistaken identity.

FIFA director of referees Massimo Busacca admits the system has been rushed in for the World Cup, but insists officials are ready and that VAR will help referees make better decisions in Russia.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the referees committee at FIFA, said it was time for the VAR to prove its worth in the modern game because referees were “humans” and should have a safety net to prevent them making mistakes.

🎥 VAR 2-1 Australia 🇦🇺



✅ VAR now sit top of Group C#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9qubudrdzx — SPORF (@Sporf) June 16, 2018

This is what happens when you get Phil Neville talking about VAR... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ziPB9Ganz — DoctorBenjyFM / Ben (@DoctorBenjy) June 16, 2018

Man of the Match; VAR - you lot voted for it! So it's today's MOTM! #FRAAUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MGxFCPkM5a — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) June 16, 2018

Some thought it wasn’t the best of debuts for Monsieur VAR...

The fact opinion is divided on the Griezmann VAR penalty decision suggests that even if it probably was a penalty the decision should not have been changed. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2018

People split on French penalty, so put aside whether you think it was a penalty or not... the fact there’s such a split, that it was such a marginal decision, makes it blatantly the wrong use of VAR. So glad Australia equalised. #FRAAUS #WorldCup — colin murray (@ColinMurray) June 16, 2018

Cancel VAR pls @FIFAWorldCup



Ruining the fun — Bateson87 (@bateson87) June 16, 2018

I don’t care if it benefits my team or not, VAR is so dead. Can’t celebrate, wait for them to check VAR and then celebrate again that’s dead 😂 — Young Diddy (@DaRealTinTin) June 16, 2018

VAR won't ever be repealed. Fifa and all the football bodies love it when supporters object to their mandates. It gives them a sense of ruling over the game. Outside of bribes it's what they enjoy most. #WorldCup — Danny Baker (@prodnose) June 16, 2018

VAR has ruined this game.. Played on for at least 30 seconds and then review. What a joke. Took too long and the wrong decision IMO🙄 #WorldCup — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) June 16, 2018

This game has highlighted the big debate around VAR...what constitutes a “ clear error” ? — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) June 16, 2018

VAR is bollox — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) June 16, 2018

Many though, felt the right decision was made...

VAR gives France their first goal, goal line technology gives them their second. Tell me again how bad technology is in football. — hash (@hashim0307) June 16, 2018

Football pundits and fans have to accept that even with VAR you will get decisions that you do not agree with; doesn't mean to say it isn't useful. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 16, 2018

Thank goodness football now uses VAR, otherwise some of that game might have been quite controversial. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) June 16, 2018

If you don't like/want VAR fine, but then don't whinge about decisions; accept the referee's opinion (and the inevitable errors) and get on with it. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 16, 2018

Even if Risdon initially played ball against Griezmann, he then brought him down. It's a penalty. VAR official right to tell ref to take another look. Correct decision #WorldCup #aus #fra — Martin Lipton (@MartinLipton) June 16, 2018

There are lots of bad things about modern football. Technology isn't one of them. All for it.#WorldCup #Russia2018 #FRAAUS #VAR — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) June 16, 2018

Love VAR! Brilliant and well used Ref. Will be a lot less diving and things that ruins the game in the future — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) June 16, 2018