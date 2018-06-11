KSS shooting: Sajjanar, Krishna clinch mixed team gold for Karnataka; Mehuli bags silver in juniors

New Delhi: Karnataka’s Meghana M. Sajjanar and Tejas Krishna Prasad scored gold ahead of several experienced shooters in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Senior event at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Saturday.
The Asian Air Gun Championship silver medalist and her partner clinched the gold with a score of 495.9, ahead of Arjun Babuta and Anjum Moudgil from Punjab who won silver with 492.5 and Maharashtra’s Omkar and Neha, who were well below the mark and shot 429.9.
In the junior event, Manini Kaushik combined with Divyansh to secure the gold for Rajasthan with 497.3 points, ahead of Commonwealth Games silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh and Amartya of West Bengal.
The Bengal duo finished with a cumulative score of 495.8. Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwarya Tomar and Yana secured the third spot as they scored 433.3.
The Rajasthan pair were made to work hard to capture their second gold medal of the day, topping in the Youth category with a score of 496.5. Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwarya Tomar and Mansi finished narrowly behind with a cumulative score of 496.4 to claim silver while Ramanya and Chinmai of Uttar Pradesh scored 430.6 to finish third and secured a spot on the podium.
RESULTS
10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Sr.
Gold - Karnataka Final Score 495.9
Tejas Krishna Prasad
Meghana M. Sajjanar
Silver - Punjab Final Score 492.5
Anjum Moudgil
Arjun Babuta
Bronze - Maharashtra Final Score 429.9
Omkar
Neha
10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Jr.
Gold - Rajasthan Final Score 497.3
Manini Kaushik
Divyansh
Silver - West Bengal Final Score 495.8
Mehuli Ghosh
Amartya M.
Bronze - MP Final Score 433.3
Aishwarya (Male)
Yana
10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Youth
Gold - Rajasthan Final Score 496.5
Manini Kaushik
Divyansh
Silver - Madhya Pradesh Final Score 496.4
Aishwarya Tomar
Mansi
Bronze - Uttar Pradesh Final Score 430.6
Ramanya
Chinmai