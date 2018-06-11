Srija Seshadri defeats Divya Deshmukh for third consecutive win at AICF Chess Championship

Indian Woman International Master Srija Seshadri maintained her winning run of form as she outwitted compatriot Divya Deshmukh, scoring her third consecutive win, at the end of the sixth round of the AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship at the Acres Club, Chembur.
Srija, playing with black pieces on the third board came up with some clever maneuvers from a two knight opening and defeated Divya in just 27 moves.
Belgium IM Anna Zozulia recorded the second win of round six when she tamed bottom placed Rakshitta Ravi of India on the sixth board to grab another point.
Matches on the other four boards finished in draws.
The overnight leaders, Kazakhstan’s WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva and Vietnam’s WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo played out a draw on the fifth board. Both women have 4.5 points each, and continue to share the lead at the top. They are followed by the Belgian Anna and Uzbek’s WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, both with four points. Top seed IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul of Mongolia and Srija have 3.5 points each and are in joint third place.
Results – Round 6: WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 3 pts drew with WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) 3 pts
WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) 3 pts drew with WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) 1.5 pts
WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 1.5 pts lost to WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 3.5 pts
WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) 4 pts drew with IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) 3.5 pts
WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 4.5 pts drew with WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) 4.5 pts
IM Anna Zozulia (BEL, 2314) 4 pts beat Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 pts