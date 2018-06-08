US Open badminton: Ajay Jayaram loses in semis, Beiwen Zhang saves six match points to reach final

India’s campaign at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end on Saturday as Ajay Jayaram was beaten by sixth seed Mark Caljouw 21-13, 23-21 in the semi-finals.
Ajay, once ranked as high as 13th in the world, has seen his ranking plummet below 100 after a string of injuries following the world championships last year. The 30-year-old has only recently started playing regularly again on the circuit and will be pleased with his progress at the US Open.
Caljouw, ranked 30th in the world, won seven points in a row early in the first game of the semi-final to put it beyond Ajay’s reach. The Dutch shuttler had a 9-4 lead in the second game too before Ajay clawed his way back and kept toe-to-toe with Caljouw right till the end. The score was tied at 21-21 when Caljouw finally managed to win two points in a row and seal the match.
In the women’s singles, top seed Beiwen Zhang of USA fought back from a game and six match points down against Japan’s Aya Ohori to book a spot in the final. The Japanese had won the first game 22-20 and was just one point away from victory at 20-14 in the second, before Zhang won seven points in a row and took the second game 23-21.
Zhang, who had won the India Open earlier this year, then broke away from Ohori in the decider after the Japanese had taken a slender 8-7 lead. Zhang, who has started a crowdfunding campaign to finance her way to the world championships in Nanjing, closed out the decider 21-13 to set up a final against former Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China. Li, on a comeback trail from injury, beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-17, 21-17 in 44 minutes in the other semi-final.
A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece
Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.
On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.
Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.
Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.
Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.
Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.
Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.