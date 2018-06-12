TENNIS

‘I’m looking forward to it’: Murray excited to return to Queen’s Club after 11-month injury layoff

Murray has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July.

by 
Andy Murray | @QueensTennis

Andy Murray will make his long awaited return from hip surgery at Queen’s Club next week, while his old rival Novak Djokovic arrives at the Wimbledon warm-up hoping to end his wretched run.

Murray has not played a competitive match since he was knocked out of the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July as a hip injury brought a painful end to his season.

The former world number one underwent surgery in January after pulling out of the 2017 US Open and this year’s Australian Open.

Murray made a tentative commitment to appear in the grass-court tournament in Rosmalen this week, before again pulling out at the last minute to spark fresh fears that he wouldn’t make it back in time for Wimbledon.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion has been practising regularly for the past fortnight and a final workout on Friday at Queen’s Club with fellow Briton Cameron Norrie convinced him to return.

“I’ve been practising the last couple of weeks and obviously building up each day. I started playing sets about a week ago,” Murray said on Saturday.

“So, I played probably seven or eight sets, and I wanted to feel how I felt the following day after playing a couple of sets with Cam Norrie.

“I got tested by my physios this morning to make sure I hadn’t stiffened up and lost any range of motion in my hip which can happen when you’re tired and the hip’s a bit angry.

“That wasn’t the case. That was all positive and I pulled up pretty well from that, so then I decided to go for it.”

Murray faces temperamental but talented Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Queen’s first round as he builds up to the start of Wimbledon on July 2.

Murray, a five-time Queen’s winner, had only been seen on court during a charity match against Roger Federer last November and one exhibition set against Roberto Bautista Agut in December.

And, after such a long and frustrating rehabilitation period, the world number 157 admits it will be a tense moment when he gets back on the court to face Kyrgios.

“Well it’s obviously eleven months since I last competed. So obviously I’m looking forward to it. There are a lot of doubts though as well when you’ve not played for a long time,” Murray said.

“Coming back from injury you’re always kind of second guessing yourself.

“You never know exactly when you’re going to be ready, but I’m looking forward to getting back out there and competing, and hopefully playing well.”

The struggling Serb

Like Murray, Djokovic has endured a frustrating period.

Djokovic is a lowly 21st in the rankings after an embarrassing French Open quarter-final defeat against Italian journeyman Marco Cecchinato.

The struggling Serb hasn’t earned a major title since competing his career Grand Slam by winning the 2016 French Open.

Djokovic has failed to reach the semi-finals in any of his last five Grand Slam appearances.

A 12-time Grand Slam winner, Djokovic traditionally opts against playing a pre-Wimbledon event.

But, dogged by rumours that he no longer has the motivation and desire to return to the top, he has decided to start his bid for a fourth Wimbledon crown earlier than usual by accepting a Queen’s wild card.

“Grass is very special, it is the rarest of surfaces so I’m happy I’ll have the opportunity to compete at this strong tournament, which will also be a great preparation for Wimbledon,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who plays a qualifier in the first round, is one of 14 of the world’s top 30 in the strongest draw the west London event has even seen.

Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka are among the other stars in action.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.