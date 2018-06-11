Badminton

Badminton: Sourabh Verma, Sai Uttejitha Rao win senior ranking tournament in Bengaluru

This is one of the two tournaments that has been marked by the Badminton Association of India as a selection event for the Asian Games in August.

India international Sourabh Verma sent a message to the selectors by winning the All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been dogged by injuries in the last few months, which has seen him miss quite a few international tournaments. As a result, his world ranking, which used to consistently be in the top 30, has dropped to 71.

Since Verma had not played on the national circuit too for a while, he had to come through the qualifiers in the Bengaluru. This is one of the two tournaments that has been marked by the Badminton Association of India as a selection event for the Asian Games in August.

Verma played four rounds of qualification and six matches in the main draw on his way to the title. On the way, he beat three seeded players, including top seed Pratul Joshi in the final, and former junior world No 1 Lakshya Sen.

In Sunday’s final, Verma beat Joshi, India’s highest-ranked player on the national circuit, after losing the first game. The final score read 17-21, 21-14, 21-18, with Verma coming out on top after an hour and 12 minutes.

The women’s singles title was won by second seed Sai Uttejitha Rao, who is No 3 in the All-India rankings. Rao also needed three games to get past former national champion Rituparna Das, who is also on a comeback trail after an injury layoff. Rao won 21-15, 7-21, 21-15 after 53 minutes of play.

Earlier, the mixed doubles final was also a three-game affair, with Dhruv Kapila and Meghana J coming back from a game down to beat Arun George and Arathi Sara Sunil 19-21, 21-12, 21-9. Arathi, however, put the defeat behind her quickly and went on to win the women’s doubles title along with her new partner Rutaparna Panda.

Arathi and Rutaparna, playing in their first tournament together, beat Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker in straight games 21-10, 21-12. Rutaparna’s regular doubles partner Mithula UK is injured but given how she and Arathi have clicked, it will be interesting to see what she does when Mithula returns to full fitness.

Dhruv Kapila then had the chance to add another trophy to his cabinet as he took part in the men’s doubles final along with partner Krishna Prasad Garaga. However, the two youngsters lost to Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran, who had represented India at the Thomas Cup recently, in straight games 21-14, 21-16.

There is another senior ranking tournament in Hyderabad next week, which also serves as a selection trial for the Asian Games. All the players who took part in Sunday’s finals will also be playing there.

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.