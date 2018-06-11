Live FIFA World Cup

World Cup, Group E, Brazil vs Switzerland live: All eyes on Neymar and his fitness

The five-time champions have been rampant under Tite, winning 17 out of 21 games.

by 
Reuters

Group E Preview

Live updates

It is widely believed that Brazil scored the greatest team goal in World Cup history. Here’s more on that.

Also read: ‘Ghost’ of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil, admits coach Tite

And remember, Switzerland are no pushovers. They are ranked sixth in the Fifa rankings.

Only twice in 21 editions have Brazil crashed to a defeat on their opening fixture. Form is with them in recent years, though, as they have registered wins on nine straight occasions.

Brazil on the verge of crashing to a hat-trick of World Cup losses. That has never happened in their history. After the humiliating 1-7 loss, the Netherlands beat the five-time champions 3-0 in the third place match.

And finally, the Three Rs leading the Selecao to their fifth triumph in 2002

The 1994 World Cup

The 1970 World Cup

The 1962 World Cup

Brazil fans, here’s a look back at how Brazil won the 1958 World Cup

Head-to-head: The two teams have played out eight games. Brazil have won three and lost two.

Brazil (4-3-3) Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1) Sommer, Lichtsteiner, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Behrami, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Seferovic

Hello and Welcomes to the live updates of the Brazil vs Switzerland, Group E match at Rostov. It’s the moment that millions have been waiting for across the world. Five-time winners Brazil take to the field for the first time and all eyes are on their talisman Neymar.

The PSG striker plays his first World cup match since making a tearful exit following an injury in the quarter-finals in 2014 against Colombia. Brazil kick off their quest for redemption after that horror night in Belo Horizonte, where went on to suffer a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany without him. Neymar is once again spearheading his country’s hopes.

The 26-year-old’s participation at the finals in Russia had been cast into doubt after he suffered a broken bone in his right foot in late February.

However, Neymar has shown few signs of rust since returning for Brazil, scoring in consecutive friendlies in the buildup to the finals. That could spell trouble for Switzerland as they take on Brazil in Group E on Sunday. Do not count out Vladmir Petkovic’s side. Who can forget their stunning upset win in 2010?

(With inputs from AFP)

