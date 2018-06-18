TENNIS

Andy Murray’s biggest challenge on injury comeback will be mental, not physical: Novak Djokovic

Finally recovered after hip surgery in January, Murray will play his first competitive match for 11 months at Queen’s.

by 
File image | Reuters Staff

Novak Djokovic has warned Andy Murray he must conquer his mental demons before rediscovering his best form as the former Wimbledon champion returns from almost a year on the sidelines.

Finally recovered after hip surgery in January, Murray will play his first competitive match for 11 months when the Scot takes on Nick Kyrgios in the Queen’s Club first round next week.

Murray’s fitness problems, which flared up at last year’s Wimbledon and featured several aborted comeback attempts, have stuck a chord with his old friend Djokovic.

The Serb was hampered by an elbow injury for much of last year and has struggled since returning after surgery.

Djokovic admits he has found it hard to feel confident on the court as he battles fears about the injury returning.

And, speaking at Queen’s on Sunday, the 31-year-old told former world number one Murray not to expect an instant return to former glories.

“I’ve faced this major injury issue myself. You feel the consequences mentally more than physically,” Djokovic said.

“I never knew it would take so long to feel comfortable with my game.

“He has been absent for longer than me. With hips I don’t know how tough it is to move around but I think the biggest challenge will be mental.

“To get it out of your head and understand you are fine, to focus on your game rather than thinking 50 percent of the time about whether the injury hurts.

“If you don’t have mental clarity on the court it is very difficult to play.”

Murray has three Grand Slam titles to his name, including two at Wimbledon, but he has already acknowledged it will be tough to recapture that form after so long on the treatment table.

It is a feeling Djokovic can empathise with after the 12-time major winner’s troubled 2018.

Djokovic is a lowly 21st in the ATP rankings and his wretched run continued with an embarrassing French Open quarter-final defeat against Italian journeyman Marco Cecchinato.

He hasn’t earned a major title since competing his career Grand Slam by winning the 2016 French Open.

Djokovic has failed to reach the semi-finals in any of his last five Grand Slams, prompting him to play Queen’s for the first time since 2010 in a bid to get grass practice before Wimbledon next month.

Dealing with the reduced status of a fallen champion is another problem Murray must learn to handle according to Djokovic, who has known the Scot since the pair were aspiring 12-year-olds dreaming of Grand Slam glory.

“It’s a challenge you have to face as someone who has been number one and fighting for the title in every Grand Slam,” Djokovic said.

“Those circumstances are quite new. We had tremendous success over a few years.

“It’s frustrating not to be able to execute things I was doing so well in the past.

“Hopefully those are things that will change. I am working on it daily to have that perfect scenario.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.