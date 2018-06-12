TENNIS

Tennis: Gasquet claims first title since 2016, Aussies de Minaur, Barty win in Nottingham

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic won her first WTA title by beating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

by 
Twitter/@LibemaOpen

Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first ATP title since October 2016 by downing compatriot Jeremy Chardy in the final of the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday.

The second seed, who turns 32 on Monday and is ranked 30th in the world, battled past Chardy 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the Netherlands to claim the 15th title of his career.

Gasquet, a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, last won a tournament in Antwerp 20 months ago, but has shown signs of a return to form in recent months and lost to Lucas Pouille in the Montpellier final earlier this year.

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic won her first WTA title by beating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-1 to win on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

After two tight sets, 25-year-old seventh seed Krunic took control in the third to beat the 32-year-old Flipkens.

Evans denied first title since return from drugs ban

Dan Evans’ hopes of a first title since returning from a drugs ban came to nothing on Sunday as he was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 by in-form Australian Alex de Minaur in the Nottingham Challenger Final.

Evans, who made his comeback in April after being banned for a year for testing positive for cocaine, will now head to his first ATP Tour event at Queen’s Club, for which he was given a wild card, since returning.

The 28-year-old Briton – who has suffered just four defeats in his 20 competitive matches since coming back onto the circuit and will see his world ranking rise from a lowly 530 – will play Adrian Mannarino in the first round at Queen’s.

De Minaur, who will also rise up the rankings having broken into the top 100 on the back of his success at Surbiton last weekend, fought back from 4-2 down in the first set.

Some of his play was outstanding and Evans sportingly called out ‘too good’ when the 19-year-old’s sublime lob clinched the first set.

Evans showed character in breaking back in the second set with de Minaur serving for the match at 5-4, but the Australian made no mistake when presented with a second opportunity to secure his first ATP Challenger title.

Whilst Evans has secured a wild card to Queen’s he is not optimistic of having the same good fortune with Wimbledon.

However, with a wild card play-off due this Wednesday, he says he is prepared to play two matches in one day – should he reach the second round at Queen’s – to give himself a shot at playing in the Grand Slam event.

“My year doesn’t revolve around just trying to play Wimbledon. But it wouldn’t be my preference to miss the best slam there is,” he said.

Barty beats Konta

There was further delight for Australia and disappointment in equal measure for the British fans later with top seed Ashleigh Barty beating the fourth-seeded Briton Johanna Konta 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the women’s final.

Konta, who had beaten Donna Vekic in the semis to avenge her loss to the same opponent in the final last year, had several run-ins with the umpire and refused to shake her hand at the end, but she was content with her week’s work.

“It is a very good result for me this year,” she said. “It is a good feeling to be back in the last day of the tournament.

“I haven’t had that for exactly a year. I am looking forward to doing this week in week out.”

With inputs from AFP

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.