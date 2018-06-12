Tennis: Gasquet claims first title since 2016, Aussies de Minaur, Barty win in Nottingham

Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first ATP title since October 2016 by downing compatriot Jeremy Chardy in the final of the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday.

The second seed, who turns 32 on Monday and is ranked 30th in the world, battled past Chardy 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the Netherlands to claim the 15th title of his career.

Gasquet, a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, last won a tournament in Antwerp 20 months ago, but has shown signs of a return to form in recent months and lost to Lucas Pouille in the Montpellier final earlier this year.

15th career title for @richardgasquet1!



Tops countryman Chardy 6-3 7-6(5) for the 🏆 at the #LibemaOpen. pic.twitter.com/YRkxKjglEo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 17, 2018

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic won her first WTA title by beating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-1 to win on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

After two tight sets, 25-year-old seventh seed Krunic took control in the third to beat the 32-year-old Flipkens.

Evans denied first title since return from drugs ban

Dan Evans’ hopes of a first title since returning from a drugs ban came to nothing on Sunday as he was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 by in-form Australian Alex de Minaur in the Nottingham Challenger Final.

Evans, who made his comeback in April after being banned for a year for testing positive for cocaine, will now head to his first ATP Tour event at Queen’s Club, for which he was given a wild card, since returning.

The 28-year-old Briton – who has suffered just four defeats in his 20 competitive matches since coming back onto the circuit and will see his world ranking rise from a lowly 530 – will play Adrian Mannarino in the first round at Queen’s.

De Minaur, who will also rise up the rankings having broken into the top 100 on the back of his success at Surbiton last weekend, fought back from 4-2 down in the first set.

Alex De Minaur wins Nottingham. First Challenger title and just his 2nd *professional* title at all. The other was a Future in Portugal 🇵🇹 less than a year ago. Fabulous last 12 months. Kid gonna be incredibly tough to beat on grass. 9-1 now, only loss to Chardy pic.twitter.com/lqs8xd9Xuh — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 17, 2018

Some of his play was outstanding and Evans sportingly called out ‘too good’ when the 19-year-old’s sublime lob clinched the first set.

Evans showed character in breaking back in the second set with de Minaur serving for the match at 5-4, but the Australian made no mistake when presented with a second opportunity to secure his first ATP Challenger title.

Whilst Evans has secured a wild card to Queen’s he is not optimistic of having the same good fortune with Wimbledon.

However, with a wild card play-off due this Wednesday, he says he is prepared to play two matches in one day – should he reach the second round at Queen’s – to give himself a shot at playing in the Grand Slam event.

“My year doesn’t revolve around just trying to play Wimbledon. But it wouldn’t be my preference to miss the best slam there is,” he said.

Barty beats Konta

There was further delight for Australia and disappointment in equal measure for the British fans later with top seed Ashleigh Barty beating the fourth-seeded Briton Johanna Konta 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the women’s final.

Konta, who had beaten Donna Vekic in the semis to avenge her loss to the same opponent in the final last year, had several run-ins with the umpire and refused to shake her hand at the end, but she was content with her week’s work.

“It is a very good result for me this year,” she said. “It is a good feeling to be back in the last day of the tournament.

“I haven’t had that for exactly a year. I am looking forward to doing this week in week out.”

With inputs from AFP