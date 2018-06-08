Indian tennis round-up: Prarthana wins doubles title at Manchester, Prajnesh withdraws from Ilkley

Prarthana Thombare won the doubles title partnering Luksika Kumkhum at the ITF USD 100K Manchester Challenger, beating top seeds Naomi Broady and Asia Muhammad in the final.
The title is Prarthana’s 21st in doubles but the first in almost a year.
Among the men, Yuki Bhambri got the better of US qualifier Taylor Fritz to reach the main draw of the Queen’s Club Championships, wherein he’ll face world No 31 Milos Raonic in the first round.
Fritz had beaten Yuki in three sets last year at the Ilkley Challenger in the United Kingdom.
Manish Sureshkumar, 18, finished runner-up in his first Futures final in Sri Lanka. He fought well before losing 5-7, 2-6 to 572nd ranked Russian Alexander Zhurbin.
Syketh Myneni qualified for the main draw at the Fergana Challenger in Uzbekistan with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Russia’s Aslan Karatsev.
Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who’d upset world No 23 Denis Shapovalov at Stuttgart last week, withdrew from the Ilkley Challenger due to a strain.
(Note: Nationality mentioned unless Indian)