World Cup, Group C, Denmark v France as it happened: First goalless draw at Russia 2018
Updates from the teams’ final match in Group C.
France 0-0 Denmark
Scenario: France through to last 16, Denmark need a point to confirm their place.
Australia vs Peru: Socceroos need a win against Peru and hope Denmark loses against France to sneak through to the round of 16. Follow that live game here.
FT! Just be glad it’s over. That’s all one can say. Tactical draw and that jazz but surely, we could have some intent too. The 35th game of the World Cup is the 1st goalless draw of the tournament.
85’: France keep knocking it around from side to side. Good spell of pressure from the men in white and blue. This also prompts the question: where was this urgency all through the first hour of the game?
82’: Another fine effort from Fekir! The substitute lets one fly from just outside the box and Schmeichel had to dive full stretch to save it. Finally, some good football on display but don’t expect it to last.
80’: Mbappe is on for France and there is still no intensity from both teams. The Danish fans are breaking into sarcastic chants of “ole” as their team enjoy a rare spell on the ball.
75’: The crowd is booing the teams now. Cornelius off, Dolberg on for Denmark. Teams going through the motions.
71’: Fekir unleashes a shot from just outside the box. It curls in and hits the side-netting. More of this please.
68’: Greizmann is taken of by Deschamps. In comes Nabil Fekir for yet another substitute appearance. But can’t shake the feeling that the teams are playing at 70%.
59’: Change for Denmark – Sisko off, Fischer on for his first appearance in the competition. And since the play is soo boring.... we have to find other ways to entertain ourselves. Guardians of the Galaxy anyone?
53’: Eriksen free kick from some 30 yards out causes a mild flutter as the French goalkeeper fails to collect it properly. But he recovered well.
49’: Denmark have not reached the knockout rounds since 2002. France making a change, Hernandez off and Mendy coming on.
46’: And the second half begins. Can’t say we are really looking forward to it. But a top spot in the group is there for the taking that could be the difference between facing Croatia or Nigeria/Argentina.
HT: One more thing to add. Not that there were many things there. Official attendance numbers are 78,011. They deserve better.
HT! Has to be one of the most boring first halves of football we have seen in this World Cup. We are glad it’s over. Hopefully, the second half will bring happier tidings.
44’: Giroud misses a sitter – the referee’s assistance indicated off-side only after the shot was taken. But he should have hit the target at least. A great opportunity for the second string French players to make a statement but so far, there are playing a different game.
39’: Denmark have the opportunity to cross but what do they do instead? They calmly work it back to the halfway line. This isn’t what people paid good money to watch.
37’: After the games we witnessed last night, today is incomparably dull.
34’: Dembele’s shot goes just wide of the goal. Slightly better from France. Just a tad bit. But Denmark would like the way it is going for the moment.
29’: Eriksen with a wonderful run into the box, he almost managed to get the last touch but good defending by Hernandez, who did just enough to put him off. We need more of this, please. It has been a nervy sort of encounter so far.
In the other game
After 21 minutes Australia 0-1 Peru: 13152 days they have had to wait between World Cup goals and the Peru fans are absolutely thrilled! A moment to cherish. Their journey to the World Cup has been one heck of a story and they deserve to celebrate. And what a goal too. Guerrero chips the ball over from the left flank to the far side where Carrillo trains his eyes on a volley and connects it sweetly.
Follow that live game here.
15’: France gets a corner and doesn’t do much with it. It’s been that kind of a game. Both teams seem a little unsure. Should they attack? Should they defend? Should they play for a draw and get through this game without much ado?
8’: It’s been an even contest so far. But no real chances for either squad. If nothing else, Denmark seem to have an edge going forward.
1’: National anthems done. We are a go! Denmark need this win (or at least a draw) to go through, France can cruise.
Head-to-head: They have played each other 15 times. France have won eight, Denmark six. The teams have played out one draw. The French have won the last three matches between the two teams.
Fun fact: France and Denmark face each other in what will be their third World Cup encounter. All three games incidentally, have been the last match of the group stages. France won in 1998 and the Danes earned their revenge four years later, when they booted out Les Blues from the 2002 World Cup.
06:33 pm: Australia’s draw against Danes kept them in contention to progress. Socceroos need a win against Peru and hope Denmark loses against France to sneak through to the round of 16.
Follow that game live here.
06:27 pm: For those wondering, Raphael Varane is the captain for France tonight in the absence of Lloris.
Meanwhile, away from this World Cup, more good news from the ongoing Junior Shooting World Cup.
06:22 pm: We’ll talk about those team changes in a bit... but let’s take a look back at France’s campaign so far.
Les Bleus have been unconvincing in their two matches thus far, but Kylian Mbappe’s historic goal against Peru was enough to send them through to the Round of 16.
The 1998 champions won 1-0 over Peru but questions over Antoine Griezmann and his form remain. The South Americans pushed Didier Deschamps’ men all the way back into their own half as the midfield struggled to cope with pace. The selection of Blaise Matuidi in that match was a baffling one.
Deschamps appears lost, not able to settle on his best eleven or his tactics. He’s a former World Cup winner himself, but the coach should be doing better with the resources at his disposal.
06:15 pm: AHOY, the lineups are in. Changes for France, as you’d expect. Nzonzi, Sidibe, Lemar, Dembele start as does Mandanda in goal.
(Graphic: @FIFAWorldCup)
06:10: The other match in the group is Peru vs Australia. Here’s how Group C stands as of now.
06:05 pm: A quite magnificent statistical quirk to start things off for you.
06:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the Group C encounter between Denmark and France – with frequent updates from the other match in the group between Australia and Peru as well. France are through to the round of 16 but *Australia could still sneak past Denmark. Expectations are that Denmark would be the second team but it’s not a given.
Clarification: The article originally said any of the other *three teams could go through apart from France. Peru have been eliminated. This has now been corrected.