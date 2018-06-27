World Cup, Group F, South Korea v Germany as it happened: World Champions knocked out
Live updates from the teams’ final match at Russia 2018.
Germany 0-2 South Korea
90+3: Kim Young-kwon (South Korea)
90 + 6: Son Heung-Min (South Korea)
Looking at Germany’s recent major tournament record, this group stage exit becomes more surprising.
World Cup 2006: Semi-finalists
Euros 2008: Runners-up
World Cup 2010: Semi-finalists
Euros 2012: Semi-finalists
World Cup 2014: Champions
Euros 2016: Semi-finalists
World Cup 2018: Group stage
Where do Germany, where does Low go from here?
This is the FIRST TIME since 1938, that Germany have failed to progress to the next round. South Korea fully deserve their victory. They were brilliant. Die Nationalmannschaft have beer underwhelming throughout the tournament.
They become the third straight and only the 5th World Champions to get knock out in the group stages.
Full-time and South Korea win 2-0.
The world champions are out. Mexico and Sweden go through. Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-Min score to send Germany crashing out as the bottom side in Group F.
90+6: GOAALLL! Son scores. 2-0.
With Neuer out of his goal, South Korea score on the break. Germany are out.
90+3’: GOAALLL!! 1-0 South Korea
VAR awards South Korea the goal. Germany are surely out.
90+2’: South Korea have the ball in the GOAL! Offside. 0-0.
We have a VAR review here. This goal might knock Germany out for good.
90’: Six minutes added on. South Korea have a corner. 0-0.
The Asians taking as much time as they want. This would be a well-earned point for the Taeguk Warriors.
87’: Hummels scuffs a GOLDEN CHANCE! 0-0.
Ozil swing a ball in,
86’: South Korea have a corner. 0-0.
Germany are vulnerable to the counter and they look tired. Jogi Low looks anxious on the sidelines.
82’: Muller flicks it on. 0-0.
Can’t find anybody. Germany are eight minutes away from elimination. Thomas Muller, after five goals in each of his last two World Cups, is headed for a blank in Russia.
77’: Last throw of the dice from Low. 0-0.
Julian Brandt comes on for Jonas Hector. It’s now or never.
75’: 0-0.Germany look lethargic.
This is not looking good for the World Champions. Bereft of ideas against a disciplined team, they have not deserved the goal they seek.
As we speak, Sweden have scored a third and now top the group table.
68’: HEADER!! 0-0.
Ball comes in from Kimmich, Gomez heads it straight down the keeper’s throat. Germany need to score one and hope the Sweden-Mexico scoreline remains the same.
64’: Son takes a tumble in the box. Referee deems it simulation as he shows the Tottenham man a yellow. 0-0.
62’: 0-0. Toni Kroos passes to Reus but he can’t get it on target. Thomas Muller comes on as Low nears desperation times.
Meanwhile, Sweden have scored their second. Germany are still out as it stands.
BIG NEWS FROM EKATERINBURG: SWEDEN HAVE SCORED! As things stand, Germany go out with Sweden and Mexico going through.
47th minute: OH WHAT A SAVE, JO! Germany’s best chance of the match by a country mile. Goretzka finds himself free couple of yards away from goal and is found by brilliant cross from the right... and Jo dives to his right and pulls off a blinder!!!
46th minute: Second half underway in both games. South Korea move forward in Kazan to make the opening play and test Neuer after Ozil loses the ball in midfield.
Some interesting stats from the first half in both games:
Leon Gorezka and Niklas Süle are the 221st and 222nd players to appear for Germany at the
Mexico have lost only two of their last 19 World Cup group stage matches (W10-D7-L2)
Jesús Gallardo’s yellow card after 13 seconds is the fastest card in #WorldCup history
HALF-TIME STATS FROM BOTH GAMES: In Kazan, truth be told, it was fairly terrible to watch and a half best forgotten. 71% possession but nothing to show for it from the defending champions.
In Ekaterinburg, Ochoa has been called into action many times in the half. Certainly a lot more than Olsen.
HALF-TIME: Germany have once again been very ordinary. Ozil, Reus, Werner impressed in patches.
Korea Republic, meanwhile, have had their best half of the World Cup so far.
Sweden have threatened the Mexico goal repeatedly but haven’t been able to get a goal.
These two games are just simmering right now, a goal in either would change things significantly.
HALF-TIME IN KAZAN AND EKATERINBURG: For all the excitement that was promised in the group, there have been zero goals in two games after the first 45 minutes. Germany have been flat in attack. They have simply not been able to put a final ball in. They have looked uninspiring to say the least.
In Ekaterinburg: Sweden have been the better side by all accounts. But there have been chances at both ends in a very end-to-end game.
AS THINGS STAND: Mexico top the group, Germany go through second on head-to-head.
45 + 1’: Three minutes of stoppage time. Another chance for Germany, another shot blocked! How many times have the South Korean defenders got their bodies in the way during this half? It’s brilliant defending. Ozil with a shot blocked this time by Koo.
44th minute: South Korea with a rare foray forward. Good patient buildup play down the right with Son heavily involved. A penalty appeal after he and Khedira are involved in a tussle for the ball, referee says nothing doing.
40th minute: Chance Hummels! Goretzka’s header from the corner falls to Werner at the far post, who rolls the ball to Hummels and the CB tries to make a yard or two out of nothing but the Korean defence get enough bodies around him to deal with the danger. Heroic stuff from Korea so far.
39th minute: Chance Werner! Ozil creates a chance once again (he’s been fairly influential in this game so far), plays a through ball to Werner down the right, he makes a good run, latches on to it and gets a shot away – it’s deflected over the bar for a corner.
Meanwhile in Ekaterinburg: To be perfectly honest with you all, it looks like that game is the better spectacle as far as the footballing drama is concerned. Sweden have looked very dangerous especially from set-pieces. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has made 16 saves this World Cup, which is the most among all goalkeepers and Sweden are keeping him busy as well. Some VAR drama too!
33rd minute: Chance Germany. Reus drives forward down the middle and gets the shot away from the edge of the box. It takes the foot of the Korean defender and rebounds to Hector inside the box but the whistle goes for handball against Reus.
After 30 minutes, Korea Republic 0-0 Germany: Germany are upping the ante here. Ozil finds a pocket of space between the defence and midfield, and feeds Goretzka down the right where he has plenty of time to find the right final ball and his cutback is dangerous enough but behind three German players in the box. Werner retrieves and dribbles down the left and wins a corner. The Asians deal with the threat.
24th minute: Wow, South Korea are creating the better chances here. The ball drops to Son inside the box and he responds with a volley but he flashes it over. Nervy Germany are nervy again. Their defence has been shaky all tournament. Constant changing of the back four hasn’t helped either.
19th minute: OH WOW, KOREA GO CLOSE! NERVY NEUER! Free kick for Korea and it’s straight at Neuer but the German skipper spills it! Luckily for him, the defence recovers just in time and push the ball away with Son rushing in to tap it in
Meanwhile in Ekaterinburg: SWEDEN have started the match on the front foot and have gone close multiple times. They have a plan – they are looking to attack the flanks and it seems to be working so far. Mexico’s full backs are struggling to cope with the size of the Swede’s at the moment. A Sweden goal will set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.
14th minute: Germany win the ball in Korea’s half and pour forward, *Goretzka can’t get his final right from the right flank. Korean defender puts his leg out just in time. Corner is handled easily enough. It’s all Germany at the moment.
After 13 minutes, Korea Republic 0-0: Germany have settled into their rhythm now They are playing at a steady tempo – not going all out attack, but using the width of the pitch well, recycling possession.
9th minute: Jung Woo-Young with a lunge on Hector as the referee takes a dim view of that challenge. First yellow of the game for Jung
6th minute: Hummels with a good cross to Reus down the left who is in space. A lovely, innovative first time volley by Reus after opening himself up – but no one in the box to pounce on that. The Dortmund man was on a different wavelength here.
4th minute: Ozil, an early target for South Korea it looks like. Pressure on him in the midfield and he doesn’t look happy as he loses his shoe after a challenge from behind.
2nd minute: How much will Ki be missed today? A calf injury keeps him out today. Korea have started well, with a promising move down Germany’s left – the world champs clear the danger.
A reminder of how things stand... (Graphic: @FIFAWorldCup)
1st minute: We are underway in Kazan! Let the madness begin...
07:29 pm: Korea in their regular red and black. Germany in their changed kit. National anthems done, we are all set.
07:21 pm: The live pictures from Kazan are in. Two teams with vastly different pedigrees, but very similar goals for tonight – win and progress. We are excited. Very, very excited.
DID YOU KNOW: 1938 – That was the last time that Germany failed to progress from the group stages. They need to win by two clear goals in order to confirm progression. Anything less and they’ll have a nervous eye on Mexico-Sweden.
07:14 pm: These are the confirmed round of 16 games we have so far. Who’s going to join the 8 teams?
07:10 pm: For South Korea all eyes will on Son Heung-min who scored a stunning goal against Mexico in a losing cause.
Speaking of Son, what a complicated few months the Spurs star has ahead of him. He needs one major medal (Asian Games or AFC Asian Cup) or an exceptional World Cup to avoid mandatory military service.
07:03 pm: More on Germany and their tactics tonight.
Low reverts to the 4-3-3 that he used in 2014. The 3 central midfielder system could benefit Germany with some of the pressure off Toni Kroos’ shoulders. Khedira sits deepest, as Leon Goretzka is tasked with the job of recycling the ball in midfield, one of Kroos’ main responsibilities. This means that the Real Madrid midfielder can contribute more to the attack without having the incessant pressure to sit deep or track back.
The front three today are Reus, Werner and Ozil. Mesut, dropped for the last match, is in for the ineffective Thomas Muller, who hasn’t been able to break through opposition lines. Werner, at times, was pushed wide left against Sweden and one feels that his role in this team is more workhorse and less finisher. This could lead to the mercurial Reus playing as a false 9 as the front three are fully expected to rotate with Werner the one to stretch play with his pace.
06:55 pm: You’d think Germany are fairly well placed to progress and this record should please Die Mannschaft fans.
06:52 pm: Last night... it was all about one team and one man. Argentina and Lionel Messi. And they pulled off a heist against Argentina.
After what happened in (and before) the Croatia game, you knew the cameras would be trained on Messi from the word go. Does he care enough? Will he cover his face again? Will he turn up?
Short answers: Yes, he does. No, he didn’t. Yes, he did.
06:40 pm: So... Germany. Changes. Five of them. Let’s get the big ones out of the way. Mueller had a horrid game against Sweden. Rudy, with his broken nose, makes way for Khedira – surprising. Ozil returns, perhaps expected. Hummels is fit again, so he starts. Goretzka and Sule start too.
06:31 pm: Though our main focus would be on Germany and South Korea, Mexico and Sweden promises to be just as exciting. If you want to follow the live updates for that game, head right here.
06:25 pm: Before we delve deep into the changes for Germany, the team news for Mexico and Sweden is in as well.
06:22 pm: Alright, it’s team news time. Hummels is back for Germany, and Ozil starts too. Big news, Mueller gets the axe.
06:10 pm: So here’s the deal. All four teams in this are still in contention. Mexico, with two wins out of two, are not assured a spot in the knockouts. South Korea, with two defeats out of two, can still (miraculously) qualify. No, we are not kidding. It really is that complicated.
The simplest scenarios: If Mexico avoid defeat, they are through. If Sweden win, they are through. If Germany win by two goals or more, they are through.
But there’s a lot more possibilities. Read here.
06:05: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the final set of matches in Group F and our main focus tonight is on Germany vs South Korea – with frequent updates from Mexico vs Sweden. What we are trying to say is this: This is your one-stop shop. We have got you covered. This promises to be very, very exciting. The sheer possibilities in front of us tonight... phew! More on that shortly.