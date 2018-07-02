Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka stunned Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday.

Wawrinka, whose ranking has slumped to 225 after knee surgery, had lost his last four matches against Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014.

But at the same tournament where he played what proved to be his last match of 2017, the 33-year-old was rejuvenated.

“It’s a great feeling to win like this on Centre Court,” said Wawrinka, twice a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon. I was moving well and feeling good. I knew it would be tough to beat a player like Grigor so my goal was to fight and focus.”

Wawrinka will next face Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano.

Meanwhile, eight-time champion Roger Federer breezed into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Top seed Federer, sporting gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo after a two-decade link with Nike, will next face either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.

But everything else was familiar for the 36-year-old eight-time champion as the Swiss cruised past world number 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes.

It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.

“I’m very happy, I felt good from the start too which was nice and that was not the case last year against him. I remember I struggled early on a lot,” said Federer who hardly broke sweat in Monday’s 30-degree hothouse.

“It was a really nice feeling. I always got the early break in each set and was able to bring it home.”

Another day, yet another milestone.@rogerfederer's victory over Dusan Lajovic was his 103rd #Wimbledon singles match - the most played by any man at The Championships 👏 pic.twitter.com/hwlfwe3STq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Cilic wins in straight sets

Third seed and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic eased into the Wimbledon second round on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Cilic, who won the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club last month, will face either Australian qualifier Jason Kubler or Guido Pella or Argentina for a place in the last 32.

Cilic’s compatriot Ivo Karlovic, 39 and the oldest man in the draw, made the second round by seeing off Mikhail Youzhny, just three years younger, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

But Karlovic’s Croatian compatriot Borna Coric, who defeated Federer for the Halle title last week, was a first round loser against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-2.

Results

FIRST ROUND:-

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

Ivo Karlovic (CRO) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG x32) 3-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) bt Christian Garín (CHI) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Ryan Harrison (USA) bt Roberto Carballés (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Guillermo García-López (ESP) bt Gastão Elias (POR) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Borna Coric (CRO x16) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-2

Sam Querrey (USA x11) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) bt João Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA x23) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5, 6-4

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x25) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

Gilles Muller (LUX) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-1

Andreas Seppi (ITA) bt John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Kevin Anderson (RSA x8) bt Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO x3) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Guido Pella (ARG) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Nicolás Jarry (CHI) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Lucas Pouille (FRA x17) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Dennis Novak (AUT) bt Peter Polansky (CAN) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

John Millman (AUS) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Milos Raonic (CAN x13) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 7-5, 6-0, 6-1

John Isner (USA x9) bt Yannick Maden (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x31) bt Grégoire Barrère (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5

Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-1

Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) bt Yuki Bhambri (IND) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x6) 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4