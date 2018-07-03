Eight-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time winner Serena Williams shrugged off 30-degree heat to breeze into the Wimbledon second round Monday.

Federer, the defending champion and seeking a 21st major, marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Williams, like Federer, 36-years-old but chasing a 24th Slam title, enjoyed a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 victory over Holland’s Arantxa Rus.

The Big Story

Federer makes short work of Lajovic

Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth $300 million after a two-decade association with Nike.

But everything else was familiar for the Swiss star who cruised past world number 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes.

It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.

“I’m very happy, I felt good from the start too which was nice and that was not the case last year against him. I remember I struggled early on a lot,” said Federer.

Serena too powerful for Rus

Out on Court One, Serena, seeded 25 this year despite a ranking of 181, had too much power for Rus, the world 107.

Williams, looking to move within one title of Martina Navratilova’s Open era record of nine Wimbledon titles, fired 23 winners past Rus.

Victory was sealed on a fifth match point and next faces Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova.

“I don’t know if I’m relieved, more motivated, but I am happy to get through that,” said Williams, whose return to Slam tennis after pregnancy at Roland Garros last month ended in a fourth round injury withdrawal.

US Open champion Stephens knocked out

Sloane Stephens became Wimbledon’s first big-name casualty this year as the world number four crashed to a shock 6-1, 6-3 defeat against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Stephens was expected to mount a strong challenge at the All England Club after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2017 US Open and finishing as French Open runner-up last month.

But the 25-year-old American, who has been in fine form since returning from foot surgery last year, had only gone past the Wimbledon third round once in six previous visits.

She was beaten in the first round last year and maintained her poor record on grass with another limp display against world number 55 Vekic on Court One.

Dimitrov loses a battle to Wawrinka

Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 semi-finalist was stunned by three-time Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Wawrinka, whose ranking has slumped to 225 after knee surgery, had lost his last four matches against Dimitrov.

But at the same tournament where he played what proved to be his last match of 2017, the 33-year-old was rejuvenated.

“It’s a great feeling to win like this on Centre Court,” said Wawrinka, twice a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

Shot of the day

No matter how many times we've seen @stanwawrinka hit this shot, it never gets old...



The Swiss takes today's @HSBC_Sport Play of the Day honours with this phenomenal backhand winner #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yEAupfCU7S — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

From the sidelines

Need a coach – that’s Andy!

Andy Murray may not be playing at Wimbledon due to injury but his light-hearted offer to help out as a coach drew a number of tongue-in-cheek replies.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev wrote on Instagram: “If you’ve got nothing better to do the next two weeks and feel like coaching hit me up,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios, who beat Murray in his comeback match at Queen’s last month, added: “Let’s make it happen. I know you like a challenge.”

US Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens joined in, writing: “As you know, my coach is always asleep!!!! We need help!!!! Warm up is at 10:30, court 5 -– see you there?”

Stephens could have done with some help – the fourth seed lost in the first round on Monday.

Becker’s undiplomatic language

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was told to mind his language after swearing on air on Monday.

Becker was discussing the recent controversy over his being awarded a passport by the Central African Republic which has been dismissed as a fake in some reports.

Fellow former champion Martina Navratilova suggested Becker only wanted to not have to wait in line at passport control.

Becker, in high spirits, said: “That’s one of the things my friend told me - ‘You ba**ard, you don’t have to wait in line now’.”

BBC presenter Sue Barker, a former French Open champion, warned Becker: “Watch your language from now on.”

Becker realised his error and said: “Excuse me, I’m sorry.”

Love match query for Querrey

Sam Querrey arrived at Wimbledon having recently married fiancee Abigail in Florida but is not making big plans for a honeymoon.

“Maybe at the end of the year we will do a honeymoon somewhere close to where we live. I don’t really think we want to travel anywhere,” said the American 11th seed.

Madison Keys is superstitious about superstitions

“I have a weird superstition where I try not to have superstitions,” explained the 2017 US Open runner-up.

“So I just try to make everything as random as possible so that I don’t get stuck doing the same thing, because in that way I’m not superstitious.”

Quotable quotes

“I live in Florida.”

– Venus Williams unconcerned about the heat on Monday.

“Well, there would be less damaging of those courts, I tell you that, and that’s just a fact.”

– Victoria Azarenka on showcasing more women’s matches on show courts

“Incredibly sexy.”

– Roger Federer jokes with a reporter who asked him how he was feeling this year.

“They want a watch, a car, a racquet, a shirt, they can have it all at this point.”

– Roger Federer on being asked for his headband by a fan after his win

“I’m just playing until Roger stops. Gosh, how long? Did he put a time limit on it?”

– Serena Williams doesn’t want to retire before eight-time champion Roger Federer.