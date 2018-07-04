Here we are, 56 games after the Fifa World Cup 2018 started off, down to eight teams. In a tournament filled with goals, drama and excitement, we are now at the business end. Twenty-four teams have left the tournament, including the defending champions Germany, and former champions Spain and Argentina.

If the current quarter-final bracket were a see-saw, and you put the World Cup pedigree of the four teams on each half on either side, the one on the left will never leave the ground by the sheer weight of their record at the greatest show on earth.

Uruguay, two-time winners. France, winners in 1998. Brazil, five-time champions. There’s a collective strength of 11 World Cup final appearances between those three times.

Head over to the other half and you have only one title and two final appearances to show for, both coming more than 50 years back. Sweden, beaten finalists against the magic of Pele in 1958, and England, winners in 1966.

By the sheer volume of madness that this tournament has witnessed, the quarter-finals lineup has a lop-sided feel to it, but all eight teams have earned their places to vie for a spot in the final four.

Here’s a brief preview of what lies ahead in store for us and how the teams got here.

(All times below in IST)

Uruguay v France

Date: July 6 (Friday), 19:30 IST

Venue: Nizhny Novgorod

Except for an early wobble against Egypt, Uruguay breezed through their group-stage fixtures with three wins and finished comfortably on top of Group A, earning themselves a date with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the round of 16.

While Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez took their time to get going, they are now hitting top-gear as was personified by the first goal against Portugal, when the duo combined to deadly effect. They did not concede a single goal in group stages. Pepe’s goal against them in the round of 16 was, in fact, the first they have conceded in 2018. Cavani’s fitness would be a concern for the South Americans, but their defensive record should hold them in good stead in the last eight.

Facing Uruguay will be France, the youngest squad remaining in the tournament. Didier Deschamps’ men came in for criticism for their below-par showing in the group stages, especially after a dour 0-0 against Denmark. But during the 4-3 win against Argentina, France showed the danger they possess going forward. Kylian Mbappe, who emulated Pele by scoring twice in a World Cup knockout fixture, is the man to watch out for. As the cliche goes, France seem to be peaking at the right time.

Brazil v Belgium

Date: July 6 (Friday), 23:30 IST

Venue: Kazan

Arguably the most exciting fixture of the World Cup so far. Under Tite, Brazil have steadily gathered steam from their opening-game disappointment against Switzerland. So has Neymar, who is now seemingly back to full match fitness after struggling for the first couple of games.

The Selecao have not looked back since the two late goals against Costa Rica. With Coutinho emerging as one of the leading contenders for player of the tournament, they are hitting top gear. Their 2-0 win against a spirited Mexican side in the round of 16 once again highlighted their defensive solidity, despite losing their first-choice wingbacks in Marcelo and Danillo.

At the other end, Belgium. After romping through their group-stage fixtures with three wins out of three, the golden generation of the Red Devils were staring down the barrel against Japan in Rostov when a familiar knockout exit seemed imminent. But they produced a comeback that will be spoken about for many a year, to win 3-2 and break Japan’s hearts.

While the defence will be an area of concern for Roberto Martinez, they come into this fixture high on confidence, knowing they have the character to turn around a tough situation.

This should be a cracker.

Russia v Croatia

Date: July 7 (Saturday), 19:30 IST

Venue: Sochi

Well, who would have thought? While Croatia set the marker as the tournament dark-horses early on, we cannot imagine even the most die-hard Russian fan thought their team would make it to the last eight. But here they are, having sent the 2010 World Champions packing.

Spain were considered the favourites to reach the final from their half, but Russia and their defenders had other ideas. Bouncing back from the reality check that was the 3-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final group game, Russia put in a defensive masterclass to frustrate Fernando Hierro’s men. Igor Akinfeev’s feet did the rest in the penalty shootout.

Croatia, another team that represents the country’s golden generation, were the revelation of the group stages. Their win against Argentina was a masterclass in pressing and counterattacking, with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic pulling the strings. But their performance against Denmark in the round of 16 left a lot to be desired, with their famed midfield struggling to impose themselves on the game.

Despite a missed penalty by Modric, the Croats sneaked past Kasper Schmeichel and the Danes, thanks to their goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, who saved three times in the shootout. Croatia will once again come up against a sturdy defensive unit in Russia and it remains to be seen if their midfield and front-line can improve from a dire performance against Denmark.

Sweden v England

Date: July 7 (Saturday), 23:30 IST

Venue: Samara

Will football take another step closer to home? Sweden, alongside Russia, are the rank outsiders who have made it this far at the World Cup. It was a near-miracle that the Swedes topped the group that contained Mexico and Germany in it, but with two wins in the group stages, they earned their spot in the easier half of the draw.

Emil Forsberg’s second-half strike against Switzerland meant Sweden were through to the World Cup last eight for the first time since 1994 in the United States. Their route to the quarters has not been easy and, what they have lost in the individual brilliance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they appear to have gained in grit, determination and collective spirit. Their next opponents would be foolish to take them lightly.

Which brings us to England, who have finally gotten rid of a monkey on their backs. Having never won a World Cup penalty shootout in their history, the Three Lions rewrote history on Tuesday night against Colombia in what was otherwise a forgettable game of football.

England impressed early on in their group stages with a last-gasp victory against Tunisia and the tournament’s biggest win so far against Panama. Gareth Southgate’s decision to field a second string side against Belgium earned some criticism but having defeated Colombia, he must feel vindicated and raring to go against Sweden.