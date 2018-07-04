Italian champions Juventus have made an offer of €100 million ($116.6 million) for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to various media reports on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old hinted after May’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool that he was considering leaving Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo’s Portugal were recently knocked out of the World Cup last-16 by Uruguay on Saturday.

Spanish sports daily Marca cited reports of Ronaldo looking for a home in Turin after the Italian press earlier said a bid had been lodged by the reigning Italian champions.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is Real’s all-time record goalscorer with 450, and was applauded by Juventus fans last season after scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Juventus Stadium.

Also on Wednesday, Real Madrid were moved to post an official statement on their website denying reports they had made a world-record bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe after the 19-year-old’s breathtaking display in Les Blues World Cup win over Argentina.

“Real Madrid has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned,” said the European champions.