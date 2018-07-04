Sixteen outstation cricketers, including Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand are likely to feature in the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League for the first time. The move comes after it was decided to open the doors to two uncapped players from other states for each of the eight franchises.

The players’ participation is subject to clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Delhi’s Unmukt Chand, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, Andhra Pradesh’s G Hanuma Vihari and Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson are among those picked in the draft held on Wednesday.

Chand has been picked by Karaikudi Kaalai, which will be coached by former India batsman S Badrinath while Vihari will turn out for Dindigul Dragons, led by spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin.

A total of 112 players from 13 state associations had registered for the outstation player draft.

“Allowing upto two outstation players for each franchise is bound to increase the quality of cricket and the level of competition,” TNCA joint secretary RI Palani said.

“Playing alongside and against outstation players will further sharpen the skills of the players and that was the thought behind the move,” he added.

Franchises will be allowed to field both outstation players in the playing XI. Among other guidelines, all registered outstation players should have been granted No Objection Certificate from their respective state associations. The players should also be uncapped Indians and should never have been a part of any Indian Premier League team in 2018.

The third edition of TNPL to be played in three venues, and will be held between July 11 and August 12.

Other state players included in the draft

Sheldon Jackson, Salman Nizar (Kerala) – Tuti Patriots, Kedar Devdhar (Baroda), Shaurya Sanandia (Saurashtra) – Chepauk Super Gilles, Dharmendra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Sorab Dhaliwal (MP) – Kovai Kings, Amit Verma (Karnataka), Raiphy Gomez (Kerala) – Madurai Panthers, Himmat Singh (Delhi), Lukman Meriwala (Baroda) – Trichy Warriors, Swapnil Singh (Baroda), Sandeep Warrier (Kerala) – Kanchi Warriors, Arpit Vasavada (Saurashtra), G Hanuma Vihari (Andhra) – Dindigul Dragons, Atit Sheth (Baroda), Unmukt Chand (Delhi) – Karaikudi Kaalai.