India grappler Bajrang Punia will fight for gold in the 65kg category at the Tbilisi Grand Prix. Punia will face Mehran Akbar Nasiriafrachali of Iran in the final.

He reached the summit clash after defeating Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran (3-1) and Russia’s Murshid Mutalimov (6-5) in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Meanwhile, Deepak Punia lost in the quarter-final stage of the 86kg category after losing to Saba Chikhradze of Georgia. However, his opponent’s progress to the final saw Deepak enter the repechage round.