India’s Gaurav Baliyan settled for silver at the Cadet World Championships after losing in the 71kg final to Gagnidze Bagrati of Georgia in the gold medal clash on Thursday.

Baliyan and Gagnidze were level at 6-6 at the end of time but the Georgian prevailed after winning the last point.

Meanwhile, Aman defeated Adem Burak Uzun of Turkey in the 51kg category to win bronze. Ravinder also bagged bronze after prevailing over Sabir Jafarov in the 60kg event.

In the 92kg event, Monu Dahiya narrowly missed out on bronze after losing to USA’s Albert James Ferrari Jr. Anirudh Kumar also proved unlucky after losing to Sergei Kozyrev of Russia in the 110kg category.