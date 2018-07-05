Among the eight teams left standing at the World Cup, Spain isn’t one. They were sent packing by hosts Russia on Sunday in what was one of the biggest upsets, not just at the 2018 edition, but in the history of the Fifa World Cup. A roller-coaster tournament for Spain came to a crashing halt, continuing the poor run in major tournaments for La Roja.

Following humiliation at the hands of the Netherlands in 2014 and a limp defeat to Italy at Euro 2016, this was perhaps the most galling exit of all, given it came at the hands of Russia, ranked 70th in the world, just above Macedonia and El Salvador.

It would be a stretch to say Russia deserved their win, with 26 percent possession and only six attempts at goal compared with Spain’s 25, but they had a plan, stuck to it, and fought to the bitter end.

A 4-3 victory on penalties, after the sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time, sent the hosts through to their first World Cup quarter-final since 1970. Igor Akinfeev was the hero for Russia, saving two penalties in the shootout – one from Iago Aspas that sparked wild celebrations and one from Koke.

A few days after that exit, footage has emerged from the penalty shootout against Russia that indicates striker Diego Costa was not too pleased with Koke being one of the penalty takers.

Costa, who had been substituted earlier for Aspas, was not going to be part of the equation to decide the winner at the end. But he is seen involved heavily in the discussion to decide who are the designated kick-takers. After coach Fernando Hierro talks to Koke, Costa is seen telling Hierro that it might not be the best of ideas, as Marca have reported as well. It’s worth remembering that Costa and Koke are teammates at Atletico de Madrid.

You can watch the entire episode here.

Diego Costa: "Koke will miss"



Fernado Hierro: "Koke's alright"



Koke misses...



Diego Costa: "I told you!!"pic.twitter.com/n7skaL2cfT — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) July 4, 2018

While lip-reading is not the best way to establish what has gone on, Costa’s reaction at the end when Koke does end up missing the penalty, speaks volumes.