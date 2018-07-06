Indian junior rowing teams returned with four medals, including a gold, at the Asian Junior Rowing championship that concluded on Saturday, June 30 in Chungju, Korea.

The women’s team comprising of Deepika Xess, Jharna Hasti, Sonali Swain and Ritu Kaudi won the gold medal in the Coxless four-member rowing category with a timing of 07:22.330. Chinese Taipei finished 2nd and Hong Kong finished 3rd in that event.

The silver medals came in men’s four-member Coxless rowing and four-member coxed-quadruple scull events. In the former, Dilip Singh, Rohit Sendhav, Vijaypal Singh and Sunil Thamel finished with a timing of 06:38.506, behind Uzbekistan (06:28.671). In the scull event, Sanket Patil, Ashish Goliyan, Mangal Singh and Nitesh Bharduwaj finished with a timing of 06:22.351, behind the team from Japan (06:19.691).

The bronze medal came in the junior men’s coxless pair rowing event where Sai Raju Duddu and Nikhil Goliyan finished with a timing of 07:16.101 behind Uzbekistan (06:53.796) and Hong Kong (06:59.436)

The rowing federation of India had sent a 20-member Indian (men & women) squad to participate in the Asian junior rowing championships.