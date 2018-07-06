Wimbledon giantkiller Alison van Uytvanck said Thursday she was comfortable coming out as gay, saying “it is not a disease”.

The 24-year-old Belgian stunned defending champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to make the third round at the All England Club for the first time.

She then told reporters that she was happy to have come out as gay and talked about her relationship with fellow player Greet Minnen.

“We just decided to not make it personal and not keep it for ourselves. I’m happy,” said Van Uytvanck, the world number 47.

“I just feel like we don’t have to be ashamed of this, and that’s why I also want to be free.

“I’m not sick. I don’t have a disease. But I just feel like it’s good that I could come out as a gay person.”

Van Uytvanck is just one of three openly gay players on the women’s tour.

The others are Sweden’s Johanna Larsson and Richel van Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.