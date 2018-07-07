For the first time in the history of the Fifa World Cup, the semi-finals lineup does not involve Brazil, Germany or Argentina.

Russia 2018 continued to be thrill-a-minute ride as Belgium beat World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 on Friday to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.

A Fernandinho own goal in the 13th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto in the second half but it was too little, too late.

Neymar had a late chance to equalise but Thibaut Courtois tipped over brilliantly as Belgium clung on.

It wasn’t easy for the Red Devils. Brazil launched wave after wave of attacks in the second half but the Roberto Martinez’s men showed impressive resolve to send the five-time champions back home.

In the end, Belgium’s first half tactical masterclass in counterattacking football was enough to see the European side reach the final four for only the second time in their history.

“I don’t care where I play. I need to make sure the team is calm in difficult situation,” said de Bruyne after the match. “We can play good football, sometimes we want to go too quickly. I hope my team-mates can see that I give everything on the field and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

The end result was there for all to see.

Brazil’s elimination was the latest in a tournament of shock results, and that obviously dominated Twitter chatter.

Germany ❌

Argentina ❌

Brazil ❌



For the first time ever, the #WorldCup semi-finals will not feature Germany, nor Argentina, nor Brazil.#BRABEL https://t.co/TpOG2S7Zmz pic.twitter.com/zV0yeAmZUd — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2018

How Neymar is going back to Brazil pic.twitter.com/SdSKuxnPml #BRABEL — Tola Shola (@TolaSholaTV) July 6, 2018

All South American teams out of the World Cup before the Semis and Brazil haven't won a World Cup since 2002. Will be 20 years of hurt by the time they get another chance — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 6, 2018

Brazil don't deserve to be Neymarred. They were quite superb in the second half - and indeed before the first goal, too. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) July 6, 2018

So all of Brazil must be weeping. Shouldn’t stop the rest of the world to cheer for great game played.

#BRABEL — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 6, 2018

No Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, Italy or Spain in the WC semis. Crazy. — Josip 🎗️ (@jperkovic93) July 6, 2018

The greatest World Cup! And now the first semi finals without Brazil, Argentina or Germany in its history. #BRABEL — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) July 6, 2018

And just like that, Brazil were gone pic.twitter.com/JV4oyn3zmz — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2018

WHEW!!!! Get. Me. A. Beer. ANY brand will do, you Belgian beer elites! Tremendous tension that last 25 minutes! I rarely root against #Brazil but Thrilled for Roberto Martinez and the Red Devils! #Belgium #worldcup what a display of talent semi with France will be. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) July 6, 2018

Because of his daytime soap opera antics all tournament, Neymar has entered Diego Costa and Pepe territory. He's become a player against whom opposing defenders know they can do anything without fear of ever being penalized — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 6, 2018

Kazan, it would seem, has been the place to be at this World Cup.

Kazan has now seen the exit of the following this World Cup -



Toni Kroos

Lionel Messi

Neymar



Graveyard of champions? — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 6, 2018

For Belgians, it was a moment to rejoice. And look ahead to the semi-final, which has an interesting subplot...

😬 12th May '16: Roberto Martinez sacked by Everton.



💪 6th July '18: Roberto Martinez's Belgium are through to the World Cup semi-final. #BRABEL #EFC pic.twitter.com/fncVhoR2Od — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) July 6, 2018

Thierry Henry will face his beloved France as assistant manager of Belgium. He will be looking to stop France from winning their first World Cup since 1998, when Henry himself won it. Who will he really be cheering for? 🤔🇧🇪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/N0ZlLuIuXC — Juan “WorldCup” Direction (@JuanDirection58) July 6, 2018

When you realise you have to knock France out in the semi-final...#BEL #bbcworldcup #worldcup pic.twitter.com/jPr3wL7uZ8 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2018

I'm so delighted that Belgium won. This is their moment. Unless they self-destruct, they should now lift the trophy. What an absolutely brilliant team. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 6, 2018

When Belgium play France 🙃 pic.twitter.com/1OPpyDEs38 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2018

And with the elimination of all South American nations, the World Cup 2018 is now...

The World Cup has become the European Championship. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2018

Brazil gone, and the World Cup is now the Euro — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 6, 2018

Welcome to Euro 2018. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 6, 2018

Is this a World Cup or a European Championships? — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 6, 2018

And finally, this tweet (posted after Germany’s exit) did not age well...

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

🎶 It’s a bittersweet symphony this liiiiiife 🎶 https://t.co/S9yk7xiCCS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 6, 2018

What a night at this World Cup once again!