For the first time in the history of the Fifa World Cup, the semi-finals lineup does not involve Brazil, Germany or Argentina.
Russia 2018 continued to be thrill-a-minute ride as Belgium beat World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 on Friday to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.
A Fernandinho own goal in the 13th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto in the second half but it was too little, too late.
Neymar had a late chance to equalise but Thibaut Courtois tipped over brilliantly as Belgium clung on.
It wasn’t easy for the Red Devils. Brazil launched wave after wave of attacks in the second half but the Roberto Martinez’s men showed impressive resolve to send the five-time champions back home.
In the end, Belgium’s first half tactical masterclass in counterattacking football was enough to see the European side reach the final four for only the second time in their history.
“I don’t care where I play. I need to make sure the team is calm in difficult situation,” said de Bruyne after the match. “We can play good football, sometimes we want to go too quickly. I hope my team-mates can see that I give everything on the field and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
The end result was there for all to see.
Brazil’s elimination was the latest in a tournament of shock results, and that obviously dominated Twitter chatter.
Kazan, it would seem, has been the place to be at this World Cup.
For Belgians, it was a moment to rejoice. And look ahead to the semi-final, which has an interesting subplot...
And with the elimination of all South American nations, the World Cup 2018 is now...
And finally, this tweet (posted after Germany’s exit) did not age well...
What a night at this World Cup once again!