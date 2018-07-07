In the history of the Fifa World Cup, one invariably tends to remember the final, the most. The images of teams lifting the famous trophy get etched in our memories much longer than most other moments. The winners, as they say, get to influence history the most.

But down the years, the tournament has produced some epic quarter-final clashes. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the 1986 World Cup, for instance, is remembered more for the Argentina vs England quarter-final compared to the final in itself. Diego Maradona’s two unforgettable goals against Gary Lineker and Co still lives on as does the image of Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella hugging each other at the final whistle – a moment of true delight, captured perfectly.

Germany 2006 saw France, led by an aging Zinedine Zidane, thought to be past his prime, run rings around the Brazil team, the defending champions of that edition. Some of his stepovers and 360-degree turns that night lit up the World Cup and put France on their way to the final.

With Russia 2018 already giving us many a game to remember – even be part of the all-time great World Cup matches list – it’s perhaps a good time to look back at some iconic last-eight clashes.

And what better way to do that than a quiz?

So, without further ado, here are eight questions about memorable last-eight games in the history of the World Cup. (As always, no peeking or googling)

So, how did you do? Share your scores with us @thefield_in on Twitter.