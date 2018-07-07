Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have agreed on the terms of a friendly wager ahead of the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals, has been vocal in support of his homeland from his vantage point with his Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy – former England captain Beckham’s onetime MLS club.

Ibrahim took to Twitter and Instagram to challenge Beckham on the eve of the showdown in Samara, Russia.

Yo @davidbeckham if @England wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me what ever I want from @IKEASverige ok? pic.twitter.com/9z9xx89JjS — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 6, 2018

Beckham responded via Instagram:

England will bid to end their 28-year wait to reach a World Cup semi-final when they face Sweden on Saturday, after Brazil were dumped out in the last eight by Belgium.

Gareth Southgate’s young side face the Scandinavians in Samara with a place in the last four against either Croatia or hosts Russia up for grabs.