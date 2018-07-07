The 2018 Wimbledon Championships are into the sixth day of action and there are some interesting matches lined up on Saturday.

Here are three matches to watch in the Wimbledon third round on Saturday:

England fan Edmund hopes to shock Djok

Kyle Edmund, the last British player standing at Wimbledon, has set his sights on making it a day of national celebration when he faces Novak Djokovic while England take on Sweden in the World Cup.

Edmund’s tie against the three-time Wimbledon winner has been scheduled in a slot that means it is unlikely to clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final, giving British sports fans a chance to take in both.

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:00 BST)



Alex De Minaur vs Rafael Nadal

Angelique Kerber vs Naomi Osaka

Kyle Edmund vs Novak Djokovic#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

Djokovic is in ominous form having dropped just 12 games in his two matches so far, but Edmund is optimistic. “Hopefully it will be a success for both of us, England and myself,” said Edmund, who is into the Wimbledon third round for the first time.

Hurry up Rafa!

Rafael Nadal’s pace of play will be under the microscope when the world No 1 meets Australian teenager Alex De Minaur. Nadal was given two time violations during his second round win against Mikhail Kukushkin.

The Spaniard’s first was for taking too long to begin play at the start of the match and the second was for taking too long to change his clothes after the second set. “I don’t see a watch here. I don’t see that countdown,” Nadal grumbled.

“It’s more difficult for me to understand what’s going on. In Australia and Roland Garros, we have the watch here that we can manage to be under control.”

The two-time Wimbledon winner is notoriously slow between points, so the umpire for his clash with world No 80 De Minaur should be busy keeping an eye on Nadal’s antics.

Kyrgios aims to avoid Nishikori nightmare

Looking to emulate his 2014 run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, Nick Kyrgios has been handed a “nightmare” tie against Japanese 24th seed Kei Nishikori. Kyrgios has the game for grass, but the controversial Australian fears former US Open champion Nishikori could maintain his unblemished record from their three previous meetings.

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, from 13:00 BST)



Simona Halep vs Su-wei Hsieh

Ernests Gulbis vs Alexander Zverev

Nick Kyrgios vs Kei Nishikori#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

“He’s incredibly tough. Kei is a guy I’ve never had a win against before. Grass is probably his least favourite surface. But he’s capable on all surfaces. He’s a nightmare. He’s a great returner,” 15th seeded Kyrgios said.