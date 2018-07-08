Former India captain MS Dhoni on Sunday completed a coveted double in T20 Internationals, becoming the first player to take five catches in a match. Dhoni, who recently turned 37, also went on to become the first wicket-keeper to have 50 dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni achieved this feat in his 93rd T20 International. He finished with 54 catches as England were restricted to 198/9 by a resurgent India. The visitors went on to register their eighth T20I series win as Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent century during the chase. India reached home with seven wickets and eight balls to spare.

Dhoni got to the 50-mark when he snaffled the dangerous Jason Roy caught behind off debutant Deepak Chahar’s bowling. He then played his part in the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.