FIFA World Cup

Even if England win the World Cup, will football really be ‘coming home’?

For the nation that founded football, England played a rather strange role in promoting international football competition.

by 
Reuters ( Action Images / MSI )

“I don’t know whether you’ve heard it – it’s just a rumour”. This was an England supporter in Moscow recently talking on BBC Radio 5 Live, alongside an unsuspecting fan of a rival World Cup team. “Rumour?” he is asked, with genuine interest. “Yeah, it’s coming home. Football, and this World Cup. They’re coming home”. Cue howls of supportive laughter from his fellow England fans and bafflement from the rival supporter, who promptly wandered off for coffee in a nearby bar.

“Coming home”: for the England faithful the phrase is meant to work on a number of levels. First and foremost, it is a claim to the invention of modern football. The Scots still insist that they’re the true architects of the beautiful game, and to this day sports historians and others argue over whether it was in fact started by working classes in northern England or public schools in the south.

But fair enough, Brits shaped the modern game. This sceptred isle produced the first written laws, the first national football federation, and the first organised cup and league competitions. They also helped spread early versions of the game, hence all the anglophone club names that still exist across Europe and parts of South America. So yes, for the purists, England is football’s sort of “home”.

'Three lions on a shirt …' (Image: AFP)
'Three lions on a shirt …' (Image: AFP)

Parking the bus

But for the nation that founded football, England played a rather strange role in promoting international football competition. The first international football match ever played was in 1872 - England vs Scotland. The first match between England and a non-home nation took place 36 years later in 1908, by which time it was England’s 96th “international” fixture. Through these early years, football didn’t really “come” home - it resolutely stayed there.

When FIFA was formed in 1904, the English again kept their distance, erratically joining and leaving at will. They were suspicious of foreign distinctions between amateur and professional sport, and sceptical of other countries’ interpretations of “fair play” (the enduring trope of the “foreign cheat”).

They were also resistant to FIFA’s perceived ambition to use football to improve international relations. For the English FA, football and politics should always be kept strictly apart - perhaps the reason they were so easily duped into hosting the German national team in heavily-Jewish north London in December 1935, a major PR coup for Chancellor Hitler. In 1938 on a visit to Berlin, the England team were, amazingly, ordered by British officials to give a pre-match Nazi salute - still one of the most notorious images in British sporting history.

As for the World Cup itself “coming home”, well, England did not even take part in the competition until the Brazil tournament in 1950 – and then promptly lost to a team of amateurs from the US. Some English journalists misreported the result, not believing the dreadful news coming over the wires. The first World Cup was staged in 1930 and was won by South Americans from Uruguay - a good two decades before England’s disastrous debut.

Great Britain play Denmark in the 1912 Summer Olympic final in Stockholm (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Great Britain play Denmark in the 1912 Summer Olympic final in Stockholm (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

One-hit wonders

Older English readers will more fondly remember 1966, that glorious summer of Geoff Hurst, Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore. This may not be a popular opinion but England’s sole World Cup success came with more than a little help from friendly officiating. First Argentina’s best player, Antonio Rattin, was mysteriously sent off in the quarter finals for so-called “violence of the tongue”, before Hurst’s infamous strike in the final which may, or may not, have crossed the goal line.

But in this context, “coming home” also refers to a pre-multicultural England: a reactionary appeal, perhaps, to a time when there were no black faces in the England team and few in the crowd. Is the phrase a thinly disguised and rather uncomfortable call for a return to a more monochrome and mythologised version of England’s past glories?

A perhaps a more palatable perspective sees “coming home” as an attempt to revive the feel-good enthusiasm of 1996. The Baddiel-Skinner-Brodie song “Three Lions” had just been penned as both a eulogy and call-to-arms for the England team. Sven-Goren Eriksson, Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello, Sam Allardyce, and Roy Hodgson all lay ahead in what became a desperate and increasingly expensive managerial conveyor belt. But in 1996 defeat to Germany on penalties in the Euro semi-finals felt, somehow, like fulfilling international destiny. Good, honest triers, always just coming up short. We could not have known then that the shambling centre-back who missed the vital spot kick would have our fragile hopes for 2018 resting squarely on his shoulders.

A redemption for England manager Gareth Southgate, 22 years in the making (Image: AFP)
A redemption for England manager Gareth Southgate, 22 years in the making (Image: AFP)

So, the idea of the World Cup “coming home” has decidedly shaky historical roots. Sure, England invented the modern game, but it hasn’t always wanted to share it with the rest of the international community. And England, founders of the footballing faith, has won only one major international football tournament in its entire history – which was at home, with referees in close attendance. So maybe its time for England to convert all this heady optimism into actually getting its hands on the darned cup, squirrel it home, and pull up the drawbridge.

Come on England!

John Williams, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Leicester.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.