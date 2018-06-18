Dress like Boss: ‘The Sun’ asks England fans to wear waistcoats like Southgate for the semis

Gareth Southgate’s wearing of a waistcoat throughout England’s run to the World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years has inspired a call from The Sun newspaper for fans to wear one on Wednesday as well.
#WAISTCOAT WEDNESDAY is the hashtag The Sun deploys in its headline and calls on fans to “Dress like Boss for Semi”.
“The Sun today urges Three Lions fans everywhere to smarten up and follow our fashion leader into battle in Moscow,” is its tub-thumping message.
Sister paper the Sun on Sunday – formerly the News of the World – had demanded people don’t go to work on Wednesday with a headline “Cancel Wednesday!”.
England fan Paul Seligson, a 61-year-old teacher, told The Sun he will heed their call to wear a waistcoat although with Britain currently in the midsst of a heatwave he could be in for an uncomfortable time.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Seligson, who for the Sweden game on Saturday wore another traditional English apparel, a bowler hat.
“I may be going to the Croatia game as Henry VIII but I’ll wear the waistcoat on top,” he joked.
Seligson’s friend Michael Dobres is also going but not dressed as a monarch but as one of his vassals, a beefeater.
“I’ll be dressed as a beefeater but the waistcoat should complement it perfectly in honour of Gareth,” he told The Sun.
“He appreciates the importance of an Englishman looking smart when he goes into battle and all fans should follow his lead.”
Southgate lookalike, airline pilot Neil Rowe, who attended the quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday after changing his mind over boycotting the tournament, told the BBC it had been tough wearing it in the heat of Samara for the quarter-final.
Nevertheless Rowe, a devoted England fan who has spent around £50,000 (56,600 euros, $66,500) to follow England over the past two decades, will wear his £65 Marks and Spencer waistcoat again on Wednesday.
Fans have demanded that Marks and Spencer reduce the price to a symbolic £19 and 66 pence – representing the one previous year when England won the World Cup.
Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty
Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.
On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.
Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.
An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.
So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.
People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.
Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”
Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.