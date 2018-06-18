Wimbledon, day 7 men’s roundup: Federer, Nadal cruises, Isner, Nishikori battle into quarters

Roger Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of France’s Adrian Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday.

Eight-time champion Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-eight where he will play Kevin Anderson, the eighth-seeded South African.

Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.

“It was crucial for him to stay in the match at the beginning of the second set and then it got tougher,” said Federer after his sixth win in six meetings against French left-hander Mannarino.

“You always tend to play better against better players and I am happy to be back in the second week of Wimbledon.”

Federer boasts a 4-0 career record against 2017 US Open runner-up Anderson and 9-4 over Monfils.

Monfils and Anderson have yet to get to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, although the French shotmaker may just be the slight favourite as he has a 5-0 winning record over the big South African.

Nadal ends seven-year wait to return to Wimbledon quarters

World number one Rafael Nadal reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Juan Martin del Potro, the fifth seed from Argentina, or unseeded Gilles Simon of France for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be 32-year-old Nadal’s 35th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues his bid to win an 18th Major title

Nishikori ends 23-year Japanese wait

Kei Nishikori overcame an arm injury to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final with a gritty 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 win over Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

The 28-year-old Nishikori is the first Japanese man to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Shuzo Matsuoka in 1995. His reward is a last-eight match-up against either three-time champion Novak Djokovic or unseeded Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Nishikori needed lengthy treatment and a medical timeout on a right arm injury in the first set and had to save set points in the third.

Gulbis, ranked 130 and who came through qualifying, had shocked fourth seeded German Alexander Zverev in the third round.

But having played three successive five-set matches in the main draw to get this far, he ran out of steam.

A nasty fall, which required a medical time out on his left knee, doomed Gulbis’s bid to become just the sixth qualifier to reach the last-eight at Wimbledon.

Raonic, Isner set up big-servers clash

Big-serving Milos Raonic fired 37 aces and 74 winners to defeat Mackenzie McDonald of the United States and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

The 13th seed won all 20 of his service games on Monday and will tackle US ninth seed John Isner for a place in the semi-finals.

2016: Runner-up

2017: Quarter-finals

2018: ❓



Isner reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final at the 10th attempt with a 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4) win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Isner, 33, will be playing in his first quarter-final at the majors since the 2011 US Open when he faces former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic for a semi-final spot on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas was bidding to become the first ever Greek player – man or woman – to reach the last-eight at a Grand Slam.

"He's done it again!"



Results

4th rd

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

Milos Raonic (CAN x13) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2

John Isner (USA x9) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x31) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x24) bt Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

