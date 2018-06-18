Wimbledon 2018

By reaching his first Wimbledon quarters since 2011, fit and efficient Nadal has sounded the warning

This is the first time in six years that the world No 1 has made four successive quarter-finals at Grand Slams.

by 
Toby Melville / Reuters

What do Lukas Rosol, Steven Darcis, Nick Kyrgios, Dustin Brown and Gilles Muller have in common?

Hint: Wimbledon

For fans of one of the sport’s greatest players, this should be a no-brainer. Apart from Kyrgios, these names stick out for being journeymen who have ended Rafael Nadal’s Wimbledon campaign early in the last six years. Four of them were ranked below 100 at the time of the win; four of those wins were in the first week of the grass-court Grand Slam.

In what was frivolously called a “jinx”, Nadal hasn’t reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club since finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2011. In fact, after five straight Wimbledon finals between 2006-’08, 2010-’11 (he didn’t play in 2009 due to injury), this is the first time that he has reached the last eight.

The quietly efficient manner in which the world No 1 has ended this “jinx” should be a warning call to his opponents. He may be called the “King of Clay” and may have had a love-hate relationship with grass this decade, but the 17-time Grand Slam champion is not a one-surface pony. Especially this new version, winning the US Open, and reaching the final and quarters at the Australian Open in the last two years.

A decade – and several injuries – after his first Wimbledon title in a match that has gone down as the greatest Grand Slam final, he is still at his peak, assured of retaining his world No 1 status no matter where he finishes this week. Leave aside the amazement at this longevity, and focus on this instead: every time Nadal has reached the quarters, he has gone on to play the finals, lifting the trophy twice. At this rate, Spain looks set to be in one final this Sunday, in England, if not in Russia.

Seamless switch from clay

Heading into Wimbledon after a long (for Nadal) and arduous (for his opponents) clay season, most of the players who made a deep run at the French Open have fallen prey to the difficult transition to grass. Nadal himself didn’t play a single competitive match on grass, pulling out of the tournament at Queen’s to rest after his 11th title at Roland Garros, choosing to practise on the grass courts at home in Mallorca.

After his injury-forced withdrawal, there were many calls for him to skip the grass season, like Roger Federer had missed clay. Conserve the body, don’t exert it on a surface that has little returns, at a Major where he hasn’t made a mark in six years. Gone are the days where he could transition from clay to grass easily – that was younger man with more solid knees and more mobile arms.

But Nadal silenced all those talks with his smooth display on Centre Court, showing he is as much an all-round player as the other members of ‘Big Four’. Having said that, it is still astounding that the 32-year-old has switched surfaces so seamlessly after having spent a good part of the early season injured. His comeback from what should have been another career-ending injury in 2017 was terrific, but the way he has sustained after that is even more praiseworthy.

This is the first time in six years that he has made four successive quarter-finals at Grand Slams. Other than Novak Djokovic, he is the only male player to reach quarter-finals at all three Slams in 2018. Nadal has successfully reinvented his physically-intensive game with Carlos Moya, to the point where he is now a genuine challenger for Wimbledon.

Sailing on grass

At the Championships, he is yet to drop a set this year, like Federer, and has played some of his most attacking tennis from his favoured position near the baseline, on grass. A year back, or perhaps even a month ago, this would have been an unlikely scenario.

It is not that Nadal isn’t still a force of nature every time he takes his own sweet time to serve or stand coiled to return. But that force has certainly diminished in terms of physicality. He cruised through the French Open, but not before Simone Bolelli or Diego Scwatrzman troubled him. That was a sign that the grass won’t be kind to his legs and let him grind through rallies.

But on Centre Court, the world No 1 has shown the “Matador” side of him once again. Serve sharp, keep a steely grip on returns, force that extra shot, induce that error.

It is not that his opponents have been the complete pushovers, as many claim. Australian teenager Alex De Minaur was a genuine threat, even in his debut Wimbledon championships. Hadn’t another teen from Down Under, ranked 144 back then, beaten Nadal to announce his arrival four years ago? For 80th-ranked Alex de Minaur, almost as talented as Kyrgios, it was a huge opportunity on Centre Court. Instead, it was s 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 rout, as the second seed drilled in the point – this is the new version of Nadal.

Playing 6’6” Jiri Vesely, who had beaten Fabio Fognini, he was up against a left-hander with a good serve, a la Muller who had just not let him settle on grass last year. The response: A 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win where Nadal recovered even after going a break down in the third set.

He had cruised through the first three rounds at Wimbledon last year as well, before being out-grinded by Muller in the fourth, a game that was won 13-11 in the decider. This year, he hasn’t given anyone a chance to consolidate a break against him, exuding confidence and power like a younger Nadal, with longer hair, did.

The Channel Slam is difficult, almost impossible given the vagaries of the game and surface. But Nadal is the only man to do it twice in this generation. And the way he is playing, he could well be on course to do it again.

He is slated to play the winner of the Juan Martin del Potro-Gilles Simon match that was extended to Tuesday due to bad light. If del Potro wins, he will have to face Nadal on his third successive day of play, a draining exercise. But no matter the opponent, it will take an extraordinary performance to stop the Spaniard from lifting the trophy he first won a decade ago.

Against de Minaur, he hit an outrageous tweener lob. It got people marveling at his quickfire reflexes. Nadal has been the embodied that shot through the first seven days at Wimbledon, unexpected perhaps but very, very effective.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.