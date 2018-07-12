Women's Cricket

Will even Rahul Dravid last with the Indian women’s team? asks former coach Purnima Rau

Rau insists the current system is allowing a few individuals to dominate the decision-making process and allowing groupism.

by 
Indian women's cricket team before departure for ICC Women's World Cup | PTI

Tushar Arothe, the Indian women’s cricket coach, stepped down just over a year into the job on Tuesday, four months before the World Twenty20. He became the third coach in the last eight years to part ways with the team months before a major ICC event.

He had taken charge after Purnima Rau, a former captain, was sacked by the board in April 2017, two months before the World Cup in England where India finished as runners-up. Former India player Sudha Shah was similarly asked to go before the 2010 World T20, while this was the second time Rau was removed from her post.

Rau, who is arguably the most successful coach of the women’s team, was in charge when India won the Asia Cup in December 2016 and during the successful series in Australia and ICC World Cup Qualifiers. She still doesn’t know why exactly she was let go months before the cricket showpiece.

Scroll.in caught up Rau, who has been a selector and a manager before, and she had much to say about the off-field mess in Indian women’s cricket.

I took over this team in 2014, just after they had lost to Sri Lanka in the World Cup and were languishing at No 8 in the ICC rankings. I was in charge of the Sri Lankan series and the World T20 in Bangladesh, but after that I was unceremoniously removed.

I was replaced by Sudha Shah, under whom the girls won the historic Test match in England, but after that they lost in the ODIs and the home series to South Africa.

Suddenly I get a call from BCCI asking if I would come back. I didn’t think much of it then and returned. From then we have been winning, in New Zealand and Australia, Asia Cup, ICC Qualifiers... we won 16 ODIs in a row, almost eight series from 2015 till the time I was sacked again. Suddenly, I was out two months before the World Cup. I wasn’t even told.

Thankfully, Tushar was at least called to the BCCI office. It is good they had given him a one-year contract, and an assistant coach and other support staff with contracts as well.

The girls reached a place where they got the wins and attention, I was happy for women’s cricket. I didn’t dream of things changing so much. But this is old wine in a new bottle, it is ridiculous.

What do they really want?

I was a coach who gave freedom and rest, treated each and everyone how they wanted. They were unhappy with that and wanted someone more rigid, more energetic. They wanted a male coach, they got that.

If we had so many differences in the team, we would have never won. As long as I was there, I didn’t even get an inkling of their dissatisfaction.

Aarothe was already with them from 2009-’12, he was the assistant coach to Anju Jain. They knew the working system of the coach and they asked for him. But then why get disappointed with him because he is rigid and his coaching methodology? You already knew about it.

Why do you want to change him without giving him two-three years? I was successful so I was removed; this guy is down in the pits and he is still removed, I am perplexed.

Is it their country they want to represent or their personal whims and fancies?

I am not sure whether to laugh or feel sorry, but I do feel sorry for women coaches in the country. Is she just going to coach club and domestic sides? Then why are we having National Cricket Academy courses for them? After all the donkey work they do at the grassroots level, should they have no ambition to don national colours?

Sudha Shah was taken off and Anju Jain was given the charge. Then, I was brought in after the poor showing in the World Cup. Suddenly, I was removed and Sudha came in again. Then, she was removed and I came in for New Zealand. Coaches have no value or respect; they are just a figurehead in Indian cricket.

Poor handling by Edulji

A certain Diana Edulji has messed it up because of the bad precedent set in my case. If the girls have a problem months before the World Cup, BCCI higher ups should tell them to focus on the World Cup. It’s like a kid asking for ice-cream in the middle of the night but instead of encouraging it, you should ask them to wait till tomorrow.

It is short-sightedness from BCCI. After all the cricketers have done since 1973, poor decision-making is affecting the team. This system is allowing a few powerful individuals to make decisions, and groupism is being allowed to prosper.

Who is going to solve it? What do they want? Do they want a Rahul Dravid and will he even last here? Has Edulji messed it up because of vendetta or have they got too powerful?

Tushar said there is no bench strength; I am telling you there is a third bench for India women. The only thing is nobody wants to see the kids coming through. I can put together three teams in India.

You can’t lose to Bangladesh twice, there is something wrong deep inside – selection process, technique, bowling, fielding... the girls just couldn’t throw. They were much fitter in the past.

They have to tackle their huge egos, they think they are too big for the game but the game has already kicked them at Asia Cup. It’s time for them to tie their shoelaces and get back on field.

As for the new coach, why can’t Diana Edulji apply? She will be ideal, these girls need someone like her at the top. It is a backhanded compliment, but it is true. She should resign from CoA and take this up, become India’s coach.

As told to Zenia D’cunha.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.