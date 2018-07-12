FIFA World Cup

World Cup: England’s progress augurs well, but Croatia defeat was a big opportunity missed

It is hard not to look back at the game against Croatia and wonder: did these players blow the biggest opportunity of their life away?

by 
Reuters

Let’s get the obvious facts out of the way, before we begin. When Russia 2018 started, no right-minded England fan would have expected the team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup – a feat that had been achieved only twice before in their history. To finish in the top four is an achievement for a team which, when they took to the pitch in their opening game Tunisia, were playing together for the first time. Their run to the semi-finals has made an entire nation root for them in unison again. In terms of football being a tool in nation-building, at a time when they are in desperate need of it, Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and the rest of the English squad have done phenomenally well.

But, for a neutral, it is hard not to look back at the game against Croatia and wonder: did these players blow the biggest opportunity of their life away?

A missed opportunity

When the round of 16 lineups were confirmed after the madness of the group stages, England found themselves in a half where they were the only other winner of the World Cup in the past, apart from Spain. When La Roja were knocked out in the last 16, England and Sweden were the only teams in that half of the draw to have played in a World Cup final previously – both happening more than five decades back. They had to stay in the moment and take it game by game, of course. But having gotten past Colombia, by showing great character to win a shootout for the first time in the tournament, having eased past Sweden and having taken a 1-0 lead into the half-time of their semi-final against Croatia, England reverted to type.

Let’s be honest, for the first 45 minutes, the semi-final had the makings of a no contest. Kieran Trippier, arguably the player of the tournament for England, bent it like Beckham to put England ahead in the first 10 minutes and from there, they controlled the game. Croatia didn’t quite have an answer to the questions posed to them by the pace and high-pressing of Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli. Even Kane, who looked static and leggy for much of the Sweden game, was involved early on. But, instead of making their dominance count, England kept spurning opportunities to increase the lead and put the game to bed.

Lack of composure

Consider this stat: after Trippier’s goal, England’s next shot on target came in the 99th minute, when John Stones’ header was cleared of the line. And that was it, for the entire game. Danijel Subasic, literally, didn’t have a save to make.

That’s, of course, not including Kane’s golden chance to put England 2-0 ahead in the first half, when a late offside flag propped up. But if he had, in fact, scored the VAR would have ruled him onside – a glaring miss that is sure to bug him for a while.

In the second half however, the game turned on its head, the moment Croatia scored their opener.

Croatia, having realised they had an advantage in midfield, started dominating possession and territory and pegged England back. The English defence then turned shaky, and where they were playing passes out from the back and building attacks in the rest of the tournament, they were now playing under-hit back-passes, before inevitably hoofing it forward towards Kane.

Young energy, which had been England’s ally, made way for inexperience, showing up England’s weaknesses.

And for all the talk of this being a new England side without the burden of history weighing them down, the Three Lions suffered their fourth consecutive loss at the semi-finals of a major tournament. For all the talk of coincidences with the 1966 World Cup run, the ‘it’s coming home’ chants ended up being a throwback to 1996 Euro, when the tongue-in-cheek song was originally made, talking about the hurt of seeing England throw away big opportunities.

Looking forward

No one hypes their teams up more than England supporters when the the going is good. No one team elicits as much derision from other fans when England, almost inevitably, falter. The truth, about how good this England team was at the World Cup, lies somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

Ultimately, they let go of opportunity to enter the World Cup final. It was there for the taking but in the end, just like that, it was gone.

And to answer the earlier question, it might not quite be once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. England are the current U-20 and U-17 World Champions, and to add World Cup semi-finalists to that list, means progress is definite.

But instead of using that to gloss over the problems and turning this into a PR exercise (that could have an political undercurrent to it), focus should be on building on the progress.

Luckily for England, they have a man in-charge who recognised that in the aftermath. Instead of sitting in the post-match conference, driving home the positives, Southgate made a concerted effort to point that out, when he was asked if the past few weeks have been the best time of his life in football.

“We have just lost a massive, massive game and I am conscious that we don’t move on from this quickly (looking for the positives). The opportunity we had shouldn’t be overlooked,” he said. “Of course, as a group, we all wanted to create good memories and we all have had an incredible experience. If we have brought joy back home, which I knew we have, we should be proud of that. Hugely disappointed that we didn’t go one step further and give them what they hoped for but in time we will focus on the progress that we have made.”

Progress was certainly made but when the euphoria settles down, that’s where England’s post-World Cup journey should begin: build ahead to avoid another heartbreak, work on not throwing away the next opportunity that presents itself and do not merely bask in the glory of Russia 2018.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.